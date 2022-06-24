With Supernova, Amit Aggarwal celebrates the ‘star’ within each of us, quite literally!

“We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself,” is what American astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author and science communicator Carl Edward Sagan said many years ago — and Amit Aggarwal’s latest SS ’22 edit, Supernova, only reiterates that cosmic connection. The collection, released a month ago, has now found its way into stores all across the country and we caught up with the couturier to discover more about this much-celebrated edit.

“I think on the visual aspect of it, the amount of colour that has gone into the collection is what makes it visually extremely different. As a brand we go for metallics, mostly monotone, or we work around a similar palette of colours playing only with lightness or darkness in the same tonality, but this time we’ve got really abstract colours together. The DNA of the brand remains the same with very conscious structuring or fluidity and usage of new-age materials,” Amit begins.

Supernova takes its inspiration from the very rare phenomenon of the journey of a star when it breathes it’s fullest and last — a spectacle that illuminates space with unparalleled energy, unreal colour and incredible stellar luminosity. The collection reflects that brilliant shine, colour and light through Amit Aggarwal’s signature metallic polymer techniques and textiles in conjunction with the uniqueness of individual human qualities.

Ensembles from Supernova

“The collection celebrates a new life, a new birth and how we’re all anticipating a better future for all of us. As a brand we stay clear of bling, but we do use reflective materials, so, there’s a lot of shine. The collection is divided into three main colour stories, each of which depicts a certain aspect of life that we all go through. The first story is multiple tones of pinks — blush pinks, fuchsias, neon pinks and more — and this story represents youth, resurgence or something that’s full of energy. Then there’s the second story in greens — representing the nurturer, the giver; someone who gives birth. The last story is made up of neutrals like pewters, greys and beiges — representing finding balance, like a finalé,” shares the couturier who is a favourite with celebs including Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Kalki Koechlin, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana and international pop-star Katy Perry, to name a few.

Amit Aggarwal

“Considering the inspiration came from a supernova, there’s a lot of understanding of triangles or rays of light coming together to create a structure or a shape or form. There’s lehengas, concept saris, kurtas, shirts, waistcoats and structured jackets and all the fabrics are structured from polymers sourced from our own recycled materials, so, a lot of the fabrics we end up using are completely created by hand,” adds the celebrated designer.

The collection features menswear and womenswear across couture, luxury prêt and classic brand pieces and dives deeper into Amit Aggarwal’s signature textiles in metallic polymer of brilliant colour and the brand’s unique ability to structure fluid textiles into modern-day couture. Rubber cording is hand embroidered on multicolour textiles created by hand weaving polymer, with added details in silk thread cording, glass pipes and ceramic beads. These intricate textile crafts make up feather light lehengas with structured blouses and drapes, modern saris with plisse and draping, draped dresses, structured bodice and pant sets, fluid silk draped tops, day dresses and capes. The men’s collection features tuxedos, waistcoats, kurtas with draped pants and long line shirts.

“Supernova is a reflection of our own life journeys; mine as much as yours, where I finally restarted seeing life around me through the lens of colour. I got inspired by the eternal energy that rests within me and the people around me. I see each life being a special shining star, illuminating the darkest of skies and awaiting to burst into a million colours, celebrating what makes each of us unique and very truly us,” the designer concludes.

INR 19,500 onwards. Available online.

