Designer Rahul Dasgupta’s SS edit, Setu, unveiled at LFW celebrates the social misfits

Each year, couturier Rahul Dasgupta is making big strides in the industry. After warming up to the ecosystem of Lakme Fashion Week as a Gen Next designer last year, Rahul who started his eponymous menswear label in 2020, is back to showcase his new collection Setu.

Filled with nervousness and excitement, he tells us, “I am really excited this time. As a Gen Next designer I was under a mentor last year but this time I have curated an edit independently. And that makes me nervous as well”.

His SS 2022 edit is a continuation of his Gen Next collection Sea, and means bridge in Bengali. “Just the way a bridge takes you from one end to the other, this collection takes you from our last gen next collection which was inspired by the sea and takes you to the sky and galaxy. This collection is a bridge in metaphor between the sea and outer space,” explains Rahul who is known for his classic silhouettes that stand out for its modern interpretation of traditional crafts.

The collection goes beyond its primary profile and forming its subtexts are inclusivity, gender neutrality and celebrating being a misfit in the society. And Rahul’s ideas transcend on to his silhouettes with surface texturing - mainly his signature shibori technique. “We explored our signature shibori technique with French wire along with cords this time. We have also laser cut different coloured shibori dyed materials and glued them back together to create galaxy inspired textiles,” tell us Rahul who has accessories the ensems with bags for his male models.