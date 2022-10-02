Here are some products that you can buy this festive season

When it comes to making a statement it's not just your outfit that makes a difference. The magic is in the details, and specifically the accessories. So what's missing, you ask? Check the list below:

Elegantly Yours by Bhavna Trikha

Minimalism is a great way to add that hint of elegance when you don't want to go all out. Pair your outfit with these studs or a pendant matching your outfit of the day, and it will immediately lift your glam quotient. You can also match the contrasting colours to add a twist to your outfit.

Bobbi Brown Essential Multicolor Eye Shadow Palette

Navy features five universally exciting shades in amazing finishes to customise any look as per your choice. This eye shadow palette will add iconic pigments to give you the perfect makeup look. Priced at INR 4,400, it is available on Boddess official site.

Emporio Armani's latest festive eyewear collection exclusively for India

These sophisticated and smart glasses are a perfect way to enhance your festive style. The two eyewear designs feature soft rectangular shapes in shiny black acetate, are made with bio-acetate frames and feature a diagonal gold plaque displaying the Emporio Armani eagle logo. The temples have the words ‘Celebrating India’ and ‘Special Edition’ printed on their insides. EA 4177 (Sunglass) is priced at INR 12,790 and EA 3194 (Optical Pair) is priced at INR 11,490.

Dapper Cuban Boots with Refined design for your style

Brune & Bareskin has launched an all-new range of classic yet modern Cuban Ankle boots in the finest quality of leather. Finding shoes that spell your style, besides being comfortable to wear is a challenge. The shoes are available to purchase online for INR 10,999.

D'fend SPF 50 Non-toxic plant-based sunscreen by Azafran

The most ignored essential during Navratri unfortunately ends up being the sunscreen. UV rays can harm our body in more ways than one, and sunscreen is the only bodyguard that can filter out the danger of UV radiation. Azafran's D'fend SPF 50 Non-toxic plant-based sunscreen is a Navratri necessity, whether indoors or outdoors.

Light up this festive season with Misa candles

Painstakingly curated by the best perfumers in France and the US, Misa Candles are the perfect gift for loved ones and for oneself. Handmade in the finest tradition of luxury candle-making, all MISA Candles are hand poured in small batches. They are environment-animal-friendly and use 100 percent vegan waxes and natural essential oils that give a clean burn without any drips.

Festive Glow Special by Kiko Milano

Grab your day pass, your sunglasses, and your best friends: festival season is finally here. It is time to put real life on hold and head to a field of dreams where nothing matters but the joy of life. Kiko Milano's new Festival Glow Collection captures the spirit of the moment, delivering a metallic finish lineup of party-proof looks fit for the main stage and guaranteed to make sure you stand out.

Indya x Designer Ashish N Soni festive collection

Setting the tone for the season of festivities, Delhi-based modern Indian wear brand, Indya, recently launched a Fall festive capsule collection in collaboration with designer Ashish N Soni. Amalgamating Indya's ethnic fusion core and Ashish's minimal yet bold design language, the collection exudes a modern and understated vibe, making it perfect to be worn on any festive occasion.

JBL Tune Flex

Style and sound with total flexibility; listen to your way with the newest addition to the JBL Tune Flex. The first earbuds to feature JBL's ‘Sound Fit’, the JBL Tune Flex is now available in India. It delivers a personalised sound with the perfect fit for every lifestyle. JBL Tune Flex brings six modes of ANC tuning so whether using open or sealed ear tips, on the go or at home, you can choose the best noise cancelling experience to suit you.

Amp Up Your Festive Home Decore

Add a luxuriant feel and a dash of elegance to your home with these incredibly beautiful handwoven rugs from Lemonade's online rug store. These earthy, cotton handwoven rugs are perfect for use all through the year. in environment-friendly fabrics and beautiful colours.

Jimmy Choo's Varenne Avenue Collection

Jimmy Choo expands on the Varenne family of signature handbags with the introduction of the Avenue quilted collection. Capturing the spirit of the Jimmy Choo muse's glamorous world and evoking the cosmopolitan cities in which they live, work and holiday. The city is their playground and the Varenne Avenue speaks to their dynamic life and appetite for wanderlust. The collection is available in Jimmy Choo boutiques and online at their official website from September 2022.

Slay your Day with the new 100 per cent Kissproof Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipsticks

A budge, smudge, and transfer-proof lipstick that gives you fuller lips in just one swipe - sounds like a dream? Think again! Ditch reapplying your lipstick after each sip, bite and kiss with the new Nykaa All Day Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Priced at Rs 349, they are available on Nykaa's online website.

ALDO India festive "Finer Things Collection"

The Finer Things Collection is designed with elegance in mind and made from premium materials, with elevated handbags that perfectly pair with the collection's footwear. Perfect for the festive season, the collection includes standout pieces, made with rich textures, to intricate, statement-making hardware.

Available on www.aldoshoes.in

Get Festive ready with Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush is an ultra-lightweight cream blush that melts into skin and creates radiant, natural-looking colour with a seamless finish. Stick Blush glides onto skin with ease, creating a long-lasting, soft-focus effect that blurs and diffuses for fresh-faced glowing skin. This buildable and blendable formula means that you can easily go from a sheer wash to a more intense, vivid pop, and it will not streak or smudge the complexion layers underneath.

Tanishq unveils its festive collection 'Alekhya'

This festive season, immerse yourself in the sheer magic of untold tales about Indian art and celebrate its golden lineage with glory. Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its festive collection 'Alekhya'. Reminisce the beauty of age-old, rich Indian art forms as the magnificent 'Alekhya' collection takes its inspiration from the most notable Miniature and Pichwai paintings.