Christie's Hong Kong poised to set new records in May with a luxury watch sale

Christie's Hong Kong is set to make horological history once more with two live sales on May 26 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Ultimate Collection sale will present a comprehensive selection of both contemporary and vintage pieces, featuring a number of elusive ‘double seal’ and ‘special dial’ lots by Patek Philippe, as well as highly desirable commissioned pieces by F.P. Journe.

With Rolex recently unveiling new Daytona models at the Watches and Wonders trade show in Geneva to celebrate the 60th anniversary of this legendary watch model, there will also be a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire sought-after, discontinued Daytona references, ranging from the Ref. 116500LN to the vintage Ref. 6264 Paul Newman.

The Important Watches sale features an array of extremely limited ‘special dial’ Patek Philippe references, including highly sought-after blue-chip models such as Ref. 3970S and Ref. 5970. Most notably, this auction presents the most valuable timepiece ever to be offered in Christie's Hong Kong auction room: a Patek Philippe Ref. 2523J 'Dual Crown World Time' with a map of North America depicted on its cloisonne enamel dial (Est: HK$55 million-120 million).

Alexandre Bigler, Vice-President, Head of Watches Asia Pacific, said: “Christie's Hong Kong is capitalizing on the market vibrancy in Asia and the resounding successes of our record-breaking sales last Autumn, including the spectacular sales of The Champion Collection and the fresh record set by the Patek Philippe 'Sky Moon Tourbillon' sold at our online auction in March. The live auctions we are excited to present in May are poised to further fuel the strong buying momentum: both The Ultimate Collection and the Important Watches sales are set to shatter previous records. The exceptional quality of the offerings once again demonstrates Christie's Hong Kong's commitment as the leading platform, backed by the unrivalled expertise of our specialist teams, to serve collectors in the sale and acquisition of horological treasures.”