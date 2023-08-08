Manushi Chhillar’s ‘date with Dior’ redefines elegance and charm 

Manushi Chhillar has been consistently capturing our hearts with her sartorial choices. Her innate ability to effortlessly blend chic, style, and comfort is a true inspiration. Whether she's embracing the casual charm, flaunting her ethnic elegance, or gracing formal occasions with her stunning presence, Manushi has mastered the art of keeping her outfits both classy and sassy.

Recently, Manushi treated her Instagram followers to a set of new photos, making the weekday blues easier to bear. Stepping out in collaboration with the prestigious luxury label Dior, she unveiled a series of photos that left her fans in awe. The aura she exudes in these photographs is nothing short of ethereal, a testament to her timeless elegance. She captioned the post, “My date with the Dior Toujours.”

Also read: Manushi Chhillar spearheads Estee Lauder's 75-year anniversary campaign 'My Shade, My Story'

For the photoshoot, Manushi opted for a sophisticated yet understated look. She adorned a graceful green sweater adorned with subtle black and white patterns, featuring a classic round neckline and rolled-up full sleeves. This tasteful top was flawlessly paired with a monochrome pencil skirt, boasting intricate patterns in shades of black, white, and green. Completing her ensemble with fishnet stockings, Manushi managed to strike the perfect balance between boldness and grace.

Accessorising with finesse, she carried a black leather bag from Dior that added a touch of luxury to her outfit. The elegance extended to her footwear as well, donning black pumps with delicate white borders. Minimal golden hoop earrings provided a subtle shimmer, effortlessly complementing her overall look.

Styled by the stylist Sheefa J Gilani, her sleek straight locks flowed freely, parted neatly in the middle, as she posed for the camera like the true diva she is. Keeping her makeup understated yet captivating, she allowed her ensemble and accessories to take centre stage.

Subtle nude eyeshadow, impeccably drawn eyeliner, bold black kohl, voluminous mascara-laden lashes, perfectly defined eyebrows, softly contoured cheeks, and a hint of nude lipstick combined to create a ravishing look.

Also read: Kriti Sanon makes a stunning traditional style statement as she steps out for work in Mumbai

With each fashion choice, Manushi reiterates her role as a trendsetter, reminding us that fashion is not just about clothes, but a means of self-expression.