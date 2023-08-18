Curated gifts for your sister: The Raksha Bandhan 2023 Edit

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to spend time with your siblings and celebrate the bond you have with each other. This year, make your celebrations even more special with thoughtfully curated gifts for your sister. We list out a few:

ITRH

ITRH is the poetic brainchild of Designer Ridhi Bansal and Creative director Mohit Rai. ITRH stands for the recall of all things beautiful and lost. As an inherent philosophy, the house brings to life age old-crafts such as Kalamkari, Madhubani, Chikankari, and Gota-Weaving. Each piece is hand dyed and crafted with love and precision. They feature cutting edge silhouettes with glamorous contemporary styles for the urban woman of today.

Sona Chandi Potli and Sutra Rakhi

Ridhi Mehra

Ridhi Mehra’s eponymous label is a contemporary take on refined Indian dressing. Striking yet free-spirited, her ensembles bring western aesthetics to traditional wear while reinventing silhouettes and constantly pushing the boundaries of affordable luxury. Clean lines, delicate details, and a hint of drama are Ridhi’s signature, which has made the brand stand out in today's crowded marketplace.

Navratan Belt & Grance Cape, Bustier and Pants Set

Shaza Lifestyle

Shaza is an immersive experience, providing the finest quality shawls with intricate designs and age-old craftsmanship that is centuries old. Shaza is an untold story of Karigari and Kahani. The brand brings a contemporary expression to an age old tradition. The brand brings forward the skill work of local artisans into the modern world reaching out to those who want to embrace an ethereal fabric with a contemporary expression.

Disruption Pashmina Stole & Celestial Chantilly Pashmina Stole

Eurumme

Simple, minimal, and clean, Eurumme pieces are designed to highlight your distinctive personality. Their statement shapes, although simple, are built to look unique yet sophisticated, so you can wear this reflection of yourself easily. Featuring minimal and bold designs, their pieces are made to be fluid and break the boundaries of gender. They believe that jewellery is an expression, one that cannot be placed into boxes.

Globe Scrunchie Stack & Cluster Drop Earrings

Pinkcity By Sarika

Pink City is a luxury pret label known for its effortless pieces with an inherent elegance that uses indigenous traditional craft techniques and innovative colour palettes. The garments are a perfect amalgamation of ethnic silhouettes with modern-day sensibilities in bright, effervescent colours and intricate embroidery that is meticulously created with precision and skill, making every creation truly unique for the new age woman.

Bandhni Potli & Bandhni Knot Kaftan with Pants

Nautanky

Nautanky is a decade-old Indian brand that finds inspiration in the classics, and brings together a medley of traditional craftsmanship and rich textiles, blended seamlessly into handcrafted eclectic ensembles. Nautanky can be best described as a brand that has embarked on a journey to weave quintessential stories of craftsmanship into contemporary ensembles. The hallmark of each Nautanky ensemble is rendered in the brand’s signature colours, motifs and aesthetics.

Surreal Waistcoat & Pants Set & Y2K Bustier & Shorts Set

House Of Fett

House of Fett is a western Wear label for the modern Indian woman. It is unique and contemporary in outlook and all occasion friendly - everyday wear, formal wear or party wear.