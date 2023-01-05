Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2023 dates announced; Mumbai edition to take place from March 9

Every year, fashion lovers from all over India come together to celebrate the brilliance of design, and this year will be no exception. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) have jointly announced the dates for their Mumbai and Delhi editions. Delhi's fashion week will take place from October 11 to 15, while Mumbai's will run from March 9 to 12. The official handle of the show on Instagram shared the announcement with a post.

Speaking o the topic of the event, the chairman of FDCI, Sunil Sethi told media sources, “We are delighted to announce the dates on behalf of the FDCI board, Lakmé and RISE. The business of fashion is back in 2023. We are hoping that our event will be the right platform for designers. It will not only help showcase a lot of creativity but also give more business to designers. FDCI has leaped forward and created a distinct space for the Indian design repertoire and the partnership with LFW only makes it more robust.”

According to sources, the fashion event is held twice a year - March and October. Along with the FDCI's India Fashion Week and India Runway Week, it is regarded as one of the country's top fashion events. Lakmé serves as the title sponsor, and RISE Worldwide runs and organises the event jointly.

International models like Naomi Campbell have participated in the event in the past. Many Indian celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan, and Arjun Rampal have featured in the show making it a prominent fashion event around the globe.

LFW has also included international brands like Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Roberto Cavalli. Ajay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, and Ritu Beri are among the Indian designers who participated in the event.