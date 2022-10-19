Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh closes the Lakme Fashion Week with an homage to Lakme's legacy

Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh showcased his latest collection as a part of the final presentation for the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The couturier incorporated 19th-century elements in contemporary fashion for the collection. According to sources, the collection paid homage to the popular French opera The Opera Lakme by Leo Delibes, from which the cosmetic brand derives its name. Reports added that Rakesh was inspired by the history of Lakme's foundation by Simone Tata, which grew out of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's vision of creating a beauty brand with international standards.

On the topic of the collection, Rajesh told media sources, “I find that story very compelling and I wonder what the times and emotions of that period were. When the country was so young and for me that's a riveting thought. I can only imagine what the conversations between Simone Tata and Pandit Nehru, and what their idea of modernity was at that time. I can only speculate and surmise. The 50s had elements of couture which we have too in this collection, in a modern contemporary fashion. This year is 70 years since the inception of Lakme. A milestone that deserves a befitting celebration and I am honoured to be chosen as the finale designer. For this, it's time to pay a tribute to the person who made this possible, Mrs Tata.”

The brand ambassador for Lakme, Mrunal Thakur opened the show, dressed in a pant saree, paired with a white full-sleeve shirt which was cinched at the waist with a black belt. Black boots, maroon lips, and hair pulled back into a bun finished off the actress’s look.

The outfits in the collection included designs like exaggerated shoulders with cropped boleros, cocoon jackets, structured jumpsuits and saree drape dresses. Resin-coated khadi jackets with suture seam details, Stainless steel juxtaposed with khadi, asymmetricity, iridescent woven metallic fabrics, a hoodie borelo, and the designers’ signature engineered pleated jackets. Reports added that models walked the ramp donning sarees with structured jackets in metallic shades of ivory and black futuristic metallics as the acapella singers and pianists transported the audience to the 19th century.

“One tries with each collection to work on new fabrics, developments, shapes and dimensions. This is a process. The interesting part of this presentation is the music too, which is an intrinsic part of it. India is a hothouse of creativity in many spheres be it art, fashion or music and is coming of age in the international arena as well. With platforms like Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, I am glad it gives the opportunity to channel their creativity and showcase their designers,” Rajesh was quoted as saying.



