FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in Gaurang Shah's vivid hand-woven sindoor show

Award-winning fashion designer Gaurang Shah of Hyderabad presented his collection Sindoor, which embodied the colours of earth, sky, and fire, on the runway during the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, which has been India's premiere fashion and lifestyle event for over 25 years. A collection of 40 shimmering weaves were displayed in the lovely line-up of 40 handwoven outfits.

In a gold tissue lehenga sari and traditional south Indian gold jewellery, Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show. She also donned a stunning nose ring that was reminiscent of the Chola period, in addition to her wonderful clothing.

Hindu rites have used vermillion in several aspects from the dawn of time. The outfits highlight the variety of handlooms, with colours ranging from ochre to scarlet, ruby to burgundy. The selection of reds in a variety of tones that were used to make this ensemble gives the line-up the ideal glitter.

This unique bridal edition showcased the beauty of handwoven textiles and handcrafted textiles and included an exceptional line-up of stunning handwoven clothes with an electric red, dominant touch. This collection is the most sustainably produced yet. It combines intricate gara, Kasuti, aari, chikan, and Kutch embroidery with rich, traditional weaves like Kanjeevaram, Paithan, Banaras, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, and Muslin. Additionally, the surface textures of bandhani, shibori, patachitra, kalamkari, and cheriyal paints have been used to balance out these dynamic crafts.

“Sindoor collection is a confluence of varied crafts, never imagined together. Contemporary brides with an eye for revivalist handcraft will twirl in this journey towards sustainability,” says Gaurang.

Gaurang is a well-known textile expert and designer. His elaborate handwoven garments, which he makes from the finest fabrics, are well-recognised. The dresses are ideal for any special occasion, including weddings and engagements. One of the most talked-about collections recently was his most recent offering at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. It's finally time for Gaurang to present his latest collection of beautiful textile artistry to the public after months of effort on it.

