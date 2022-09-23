Gaurang’s Kitchen: Vegetarian restaurant prepares delectables for upcoming festivities

Hyderabad-based designer Gaurang Shah, who is also the inventor of the highly regarded vegetarian restaurant Gaurang’s Kitchen, situated at Jubilee Hills, has an exceptional platter to present to us for the nine-day festival of Navaratri.

The culinary team at Gaurang’s Kitchen is offering several delectables putting together traditional seasonings committed to the festive vibe. Recipes for vrat (fast) will be offered using vrat food items like singhare ka atta, kuttu ka atta, sendha namak, rajgiri atta, sabudana and more.

Considering the special needs of its guests, the menus have been prepared especially for fasting. Adding to that, for those who wish to indulge in a sumptuous bowl of fruits, an outstanding preparation, falahari is awaiting them. For dessert, we expect makhane ki kheer, lauki ka halwa and kulfi.

The festival which honours the Devi or goddess Durga, featuring the famous and graceful traditional dance forms like garba and dandiya-raas, unravels many significant customs and rituals like fasting and eating falahari dishes — and for every practice, Gaurang’s Kitchen greets the devotees with an equally palatable and nutritious experience.

From rose lassi to a variety of starters including sabudana khichdi bhel, sama ke chawal ki idli and paneer stuffed croquettes, the restaurant houses India’s finest cooking with indigenous ingredients.

The freshly prepared food will be available at its Jubilee Hills restaurant from September 26 to October 4, 2022. ₹1,250.

Mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita