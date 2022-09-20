Navaratri recipe 2022: Five steps to the best shrikhand you’ve had this year

The countdown to Navratri has begun! And fasting food is a must-have for the festive season. Shrikhand among all takes a handful of ingredients to whip up and are smooth, sweet and surely heaven that you can complete your fast with. Especially, if you follow Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh’s easy-to-make recipe.

Shrikhand

Ingredients

Hung Curd - 1 Cup

½ Cup Sugar

1 Tsp Cardamom Powder

1 Tsp Gulab Jal

1 Tsp Charoli

1 Tbsp Chopped Dry Fruits – Almonds, Pista

Method

Step 1

Place a thin muslin cloth on a strainer and pour the curd over it and loosely cover it with the edges of the cloth. Refrigerate this and let the curd sit in the strainer for a minimum of 4-5 hours.

Step 2

Add sugar and mix well.

Step 3

Pour the mixture into a sieve to yield smooth shrikhand.

Step 4

Add elaichi (cardamom) gulab jal (rose water), charoli (almond-flavored seeds), and dry fruit. Mix them well.

Step 5

Mix all the ingredients and serve chilled.