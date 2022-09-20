Navaratri recipe 2022: Five steps to the best shrikhand you’ve had this year
Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh from Khandani Rajdhani shows us how
The countdown to Navratri has begun! And fasting food is a must-have for the festive season. Shrikhand among all takes a handful of ingredients to whip up and are smooth, sweet and surely heaven that you can complete your fast with. Especially, if you follow Chef Maharaj Bhawar Singh’s easy-to-make recipe.
Shrikhand
Ingredients
Hung Curd - 1 Cup
½ Cup Sugar
1 Tsp Cardamom Powder
1 Tsp Gulab Jal
1 Tsp Charoli
1 Tbsp Chopped Dry Fruits – Almonds, Pista
Method
Step 1
Place a thin muslin cloth on a strainer and pour the curd over it and loosely cover it with the edges of the cloth. Refrigerate this and let the curd sit in the strainer for a minimum of 4-5 hours.
Step 2
Add sugar and mix well.
Step 3
Pour the mixture into a sieve to yield smooth shrikhand.
Step 4
Add elaichi (cardamom) gulab jal (rose water), charoli (almond-flavored seeds), and dry fruit. Mix them well.
Step 5
Mix all the ingredients and serve chilled.