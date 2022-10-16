FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week: Swati Kapoor’s showcase sashayed by Kanika Kapoor thrives on culture and sustainability   

After a glittering day 1 at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, Day 2 saw an equally impressive lineup of designer wear on the ramp. Designer Swatti Kapoor’s Gurugram-based label showcased its Venus collection which displayed a delicate balance of sustainability, feminine allure and material cratsmanship.

The same was reflected in showstopper Kanika Kapoor’s ensemble that featured a floral embroidered maroon-coloured floor-grazing skirt paired with a matching crop top, a drawstring blouse and statement earrings. The collection was inspired by the pomegranate which is closely associated with female fertility in Greek mythological tales. Swati shares on the theme, “Pomegranate is depicted in mythological paintings as an attribute of the Greek Goddess of love, Venus. She is said to have planted the first pomegranate tree on the island of Cyprus, thus making the exotic-looking fruit a powerful symbol of fertility, love and female sexuality.”





Swati's label is known to stay rooted in craft and culture. The same comes alive in her masterful usage of fine fabrics like chanderis and khadi mul along with design techniques like block printing, pin-tucks, pleasing and more. This is skillfully metamorphosed in the edit’s ensembles that featured handwoven chanderi pin-tucked dress/kurta adorned with hand block print and applique work, hand block printed stole with hand done tasseling and beading, cotton hand block oriented quilted tops and much more.

The Venus edit also thrives on sustainability where Swati used recycling, upcycling and minimal waste techniques in creations. “Our endeavour as a brand is to use pure and sustainable techniques and fabrics and make ethical clothing by using materials with the least possible carbon footprint, recycling, up-cycling and minimising wastage,” she tells us.

The collection also distinguished itself for being functional yet timeless. Telling us about where she places comfort, the designer avers, “Comfort and functionality play a huge role while I’m designing. When a woman or man is comfortable in what they adorn, they radiate confidence and always look amazing.”



