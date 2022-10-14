FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Shantnu and Nikhil spill baroque era glamour on ramp with bridal haute couture

One of the country’s most awaited fashion events FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week is back in all its glory! After two years, the glitzy event has returned to a fully physical mode with celebrated designers from the country putting on a splendid show. What we expect from this five-day extravaganza is glamour, a pulsating spirit to explore avant garde styles and a creative imitation of beautiful art forms. All of this comes alive in a radical symphony of design and art in Shantnu and Nikhil’s Capella bridal haute couture showcased on day 1 of the fashion show.

The collection inspired by the ornate Baroque art that flourished in Europe in the 17th century is an ode to its sartorial intricacies — a deep colour scheme, shiny embellishments, dence layering behind the seams and maximalist ethos. It presents sheer indulgence and extra oomph in dressing. We talk to the ace designer duo to know more about it.

Kriti Sanon in Capella edit

What does Capella mean?

For the longest, time we’ve been wanting to revive the Shantnu & Nikhil bride with a new perspective. We wanted to give our brides the attention they deserve, just like the brightest star in the sky — Capella. This season, we are revisiting the opulence that was rendered by the Baroque era and its majestic relics — the chandeliers. Just like they dazzle up a room, metaphorically, we celebrate our bride’s incredible femininity and armour for life ahead.





How did you achieve maximalism in the design process?

We’ve explored new methods to accentuate bridal wear. For instance, the lehenga and gown can be seen heavily adorned with stones and crystals, beautifully wrapped in gold threads. The grand silhouetts delve into the maximalist trend that’s narrating a demure outlook. The skirts of the lehengas are like a chandelier, with rhinestones and new chain placements. We’ve used Baroque lace embroidered in dori work to accentuate the ornate look. The menswear range has velvet texturing of pin tucks with metallic details. On the colour scheme, Capella is emboldened by a blend of many shades that go from blush to pink, pristine off-white to mint gold and more. We’ve revisited tiers of tulle to amplify the sensuous richness. Together, they form an ode to the magnificent interiors of a Baroque palace.





What defines the aesthetic taste of today's brides?

They have become more mindful and emotional about their choices when it comes to their trousseau, since it’s a capsule of memories for them. Each bride wishes to customise the ensemble according to her likes and preferences. She desires a trousseau that can let her relive memories to cherish. The collection shows an extravaganza in fashion.





Do you feel people are back to having big celebrations now?

In the last two years, weddings have become far more personal where brides and grooms had to limit their nuptial dreams in light of the global situation. Now, we’ve seen a surge in celebrations and a zeal to commemorate all things big and small through ensembles and ceremonies. Today, everyone is looking at timeless pieces with unique detailing and a contemporary ease.



INR 1,50,000 upwards. Available in select stores.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada