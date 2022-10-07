Wear real spices clad in 24kt gold with Tangerine's unique bio-jewellery collection

It's an open secret that the aroma of the spices can easily linger an Indian heart. Our kitchens are hotbeds of wafting fragrances — the fennel-like aroma of star anise, the barnyard-like scent of white pepper, the hay-like fragrance of saffron, the pungency of fenugreek seeds and the list goes on. While we mostly associate spices with culinary delicacies, jewellery brand Tangerine helmed by NIFT alumni Shristi Ghunawat has reimagined spices in a unique way — with bio jewellery!

The brand recently came to Hyderabad for a sustainable fashion pop-up where it unveiled its new Spice Collection. The collection has natural spices like black pepper, star anise, cardamom, cinnamon, juglan and more clad in 24kt gold. They are sourced from the famous spice hubs of South India and are moulded into earrings, bracelets, rings and neckpieces. Moreover, the collection thrives on sustainability as it uses upcycled materials which otherwise have been discarded. We talk to Shristi who decodes the concept of bio-jewellery and her inspiration behind the collection.

What made you interested in art and design?

I was born in Jaipur and brought up in Delhi. Growing up, I always had a keen interest in applied arts and fields like design and fashion. It was in high school that I realised that I was inclined more towards accessories than apparel. The inclination was firm enough for me to step into the field of design by pursuing my graduation in fashion and lifestyle accessories from NIFT. During the four years of my graduation, I learnt form generation, material exploration, different manufacturing techniques and more.





What inspired you to use spices for this collection?

Through the Spice Collection, we tend to celebrate the feeling of comfort, nostalgia and warmth. We are paying homage to the spices that have been a part of our everyday. From the first cup of tea in the morning to the immunity booster kadah at night, spices are a big part of lives. They have been a part of feasts for generations. For thousands of years, spices have been traditionally used in India for three reasons — their flavour, ability to preserve food and medicinal properties. By presenting the Spice Collection, in a way, we present India packed in glittery trinkets!





What is bio-jewellery? What made you interested in the concept?

Bio jewellery is about designing, conceptualising and using technologies to use raw materials which are composed of natural elements. We celebrate the treasures of nature and everything eco-friendly and so acquire natural materials from places that are famous for growing them. By choosing bio jewellery instead of the traditionally casted jewellery, the massive use of metal gets replaced by biodegradable and recycled material. Moreover, the production of bio-jewellery promotes low wastage of resources like water and electricity. Another benefit is that, since natural elements like flowers, seeds, and spices are used, that makes the product very lightweight. I think, the eco-conscious and creative streak in me helped me tread the path of green jewellery. The pandemic further reinforced the concept of sustainability and made consumers more aware so launching a brand like Tangerine that promotes this conscious behaviour felt like a mindful endeavour.





What jewellery trends do you observe in near future?

I feel thick gold chains and hoops are something that you’ll see a lot. Be it a link, snake or dapper bar, such chains are both bold and in vogue. Whereas, hoops look dainty and quirky.



