FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Warina Hussain turns showstopper for designer Pratyush Kumar on sustainable collection 

FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week is upping the ante on glamour and unique concepts each passing day. On Day 2, the glitzy event had a stunning show of sustainability and innovation with young designer Pratyush Kumar Maurya’s label Pieux's that won the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge back in the March edition of the event. The Pieux’s athleisure collection titled Illusion was strutted by actress Warina Hussain who looked absolutely stunning wearing a deep-neck crop top and high-waist pants paired with a trendy printed jacket.

Telling us about the inspiration Pratyush said, "Inspired by the incredible world of life under the microscope, we showcased the theme Illusion. For creating illusion in pleats we have worked on the concept of a lenticular print. The collection captures the details and intricacy visible under the microscope through different techniques like pleating, weaving,eco-friendly and digital printing."

The sustainable collection featured ensembles made of upcycled carpet waste textiles and recycled plastic pet bottles polyester textiles that made it stand out as a piece of design innovation. Telling us about the specially engineered fabrics, Pratyush said, "For doing complete justice to our theme and brand’s philosophy we have used materials like CARTEX (100% Upcycled carpet waste handloom textile created by our brand), R|Elan™ Greengold ( 100% Recycled polyester made from post-consumer PET Bottles), R|Elan™ Greengold + R|Elan™ Feelfresh Fusion Fabric ( 100% Recycled Polyester with added anti-microbial properties), GRS certified recycled nylon, GRS certified recycled Polyester and organic cotton to create garments as well as footwear."

They were tailored in stylish pant suits, co-ords and flowy dresses that appeal to contemporary sensibilities. All together, the showcased depicted how green fashion is about futurism, glamour and cutting-edge design concepts.

Moreover, the fabrics made of specially-engineered fibres and yarns ensure minimal body odour and utmost cleanliness. Warina shared on the concept of the collection, "We all know sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and we should be more cautious of our fashion wastage. I am proud that in India, we have a brand like R|Elan that is making sure that the needs of our current generation are met without compromising the needs of future generations, it’s a perfect balance of economic growth and social well being". She urged more designers and fashion brands to adopt practices that are eco-friendly.

The edit was presented in partnership with UN India during the event where UN resident coordinator in India Shombi Sharp said, “It is no secret that the UN Secretary-General continues to sound the alarm bell, our world is in deep trouble and we are already paying the price at great scale. As much joy and human identity that fashion brings, we have to be honest that the prevailing economic model in the industry as in many others is unsustainably feeding the triple planetary crisis, climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Fashion can be a driver of responsible production, consumption, and the 2030 agenda, but we need more. Let us all come together to prove that fashion can be both an amazing industry and a force for sustainability for our planet and future generations, as India shows the way the world will follow.

