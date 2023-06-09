Allure of Black

Why do we all love black? Because black is timeless. It’s confident, powerful, moody, sexy, calm, secure, and most of all, a classic!

Young and savvy designer Arpita Mehta’s new collection, Black for Summer, is driven by the philosophy that black can be worn anywhere and anytime; it has an alluring and commanding presence that exudes a sense of conviction and finesse that is both timeless and versatile.

The designer talks to us about what inspired her to come up with a summer collection with exquisite black ensembles, her love for black, brand aesthetics and more...

Black for Summer is quite unusual. Tell us more.

Black for Summer is a dedication to everyone who loves black. When one talks about summer fashion, one only thinks about whites, pastels and bright colours. However, those who love black will wear

black irrespective of the season. It’s classic, timeless, and bold.

You have dared to defy conventions and embraced black for summer. Are you worried about how it will be received by your customers?

Not really. We all love black; we all celebrate black. Every time we go out at night to celebrate, the first colour that comes to our mind is black, and every time we want to feel powerful and confident, we wear black. Black emotes glamour, sensuality and most of all, security. We always feel and look good in black.

What is your favourite item in the collection?

I’d say I have three favourite looks. One is the black and rose gold organza lahenga set; it’s too stunning! The second is an absolutely new pearly drop cape with a bias skirt, which is ultra comfy yet chic. And third would be our mirror-work jacket in black with the tiered sharara.

How do you describe your style for summer?

Easy breezy comfort clothing for a day out like a black cord set, or a cape and pant. And sexy short black dresses at night.

Any tips on accessorising for summer?

Pearls have made a huge come back, so this summer I suggest some pearl accessories.

Where did your love of fashion come from?

I feel I was bitten by the fashion bug early on in life, looking at my mom and her sisters (my masis).

I loved watching them dress up and was always enamoured by their clothes, jewels, and hairstyles.

Is there something you’re fascinated by right now? Maybe something you would like

to incorporate into your next collection?

For one, I’ve been waiting to create a mosaic print, and secondly, as cliché as it may seem, since mirror has always been our prime focus, I want to introduce sequins and pearls to our existing embroidery for

the coming season.

Describe the Arpita Mehta brand and aesthetics.

Our brand aesthetic depicts modern India, inspired by Indian craft and tradition presented in a contemporary manner. It’s understated and classic.

Tell us about the craft techniques utilised in this collection?

This collection sees a mix of all the multiple techniques we’ve been using — primarily focusing on mirror hand embroidery mixed with cutdana and dhaga. Our mirror fringe embroidery too makes its

appearance in a couple of looks.

What inspires you season after season?

Inspiration has no boundaries, but often I’m inspired by nature, my travels and

music.

Which bridal couture and festive wear trends do you think will rule this season?

The beautiful cream bride will shine through this season too. I do see a lot of sequins and pearl embroidery taking centre stage this festive season.

Black for Summer looks perfect for occasion wear. Any style tips that you would like to

share for a bride to slay in her bridal outfit?

I’d say dare to wear black for every festive occasion. And wear it with drama.

Who do you envision wearing your designs?

Women between 18-50 I feel are the ones who connect with our brand.

Will we see you designing accessories any time soon?

I would love to have them as an addition under our label.

Favourite style icon?

Currently, Hailey Beiber. I like her personal style.

How has your style evolved over the years?

My style changes as per the phase I’m in. Currently, I feel I’m in a transitional space leaning more

towards formal street style.

Lifestyle philosophy...

I believe fitness is fashion.

What can we expect from future Arpita Mehta collections?

This season we will launch our new season of AM by Arpita Mehta soon. Followed by a couture collection for the festive months too.

Do you have a memorable fashion moment?

The campaign I shot in the Rann of Kutch in soldering heat has by far been my

most memorable fashion moment.

