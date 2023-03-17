By Hand from the Heart Makers Market: A creative and innovative showcase of 42 designers and brands across various categories

The upcoming By Hand from the Heart Makers Market is set to be a hub of creativity and innovation, this weekend, featuring a mix of 42 designers and brands across various categories. Clothing will be a key highlight, with designers such as Naomi by Neeha Bhumana showcasing contemporary women’s wear and Dora by Phoenix exhibiting elegant saris. The newcomers to the addition such as Origin Studio, Kakolis Embroidery, Parama, Naksha and Hastkaar by Bhartesh Vaibhav will offer unique, handcrafted pieces for all genders. Regular favourites, Kolkata-based Parama and Krushnachuda are also back for this edition.



Deepa Sekar, founder, talks about the highlights of this edition, saying, “In this edit, we have introduced new product categories and experiences like a design-centric AR (augmented reality) experience for shoppers; as a pop-up, we amplify businesses through design, experience and technology, hand embroidered tapestry display, an all-day wood crafting workshop by Skillo, thrift donation drop off kiosk for women’s clothes, accessories and an on the spot pyrography demo by Paper Garden.”

Jewellery enthusiasts can look forward to brands such as Umang Beads, ZI by Zeanne, Unbaked and Urbankala — Art of Gifting, while bag lovers can check out SU BR’s handcrafted bags. Those interested in natural beauty and care products can head over to Amayra Natural’s booth for millet-based cosmetics and care products.

The furniture section will feature Furniture Flip by Ansaline Sruthi, a Chennai-based furniture artiste, while the décor section will showcase Underlyn’s hand-embroidered textile art pieces, Kriti Handmade’s hand-painted accents and Eden Studio’s etched wood accents. For pottery lovers, Earthy Allure and Riwaaz Living will showcase their unique studio pottery pieces.

The market will also feature several food and condiment brands, including Chitram Craft Chocolates, Kase Artisanal Cheese, Purple Brewery’s fermented beverages and condiments, Tuckaway Café’s desserts and short eats, Kapikottai’s coffee powder and liquid coffee, Honest Milk Co’s farm-to-table milk, The Manduva Project’s sprinkles and spice-based condiments; and Fresh Bliss’ pasta, dips and homemade condiments. Tickled Panda will also be showcasing homemade wine for visitors to indulge in.

INR 100 onwards. March 18 and 19. 10 am to 8 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

