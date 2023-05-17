After Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan takes stalwart designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to Cannes

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Tuesday in a stunning white ivory lehenga with a long dupatta with a trail. She kept her makeup to a minimum and completed the ensemble with a pair of stunning drop earrings.

According to sources, the lehenga was designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. In the past, popular Bollywood actresses including Aishwarya Rai (2013), Sonam Kapoor (2019) and Deepika Padukone (2022) also donned outfits by the designers for Cannes red carpet.

Many users on social media shared numerous images and videos of Sara posing on the red carpet. Many fans took to the comment section the posts to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “Looking like a bride.” Another user commented, “She's giving the princess of Pataudi vibe.” “Looking like a bride,” read a comment.