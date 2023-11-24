Tod’s joins Aura Blockchain Consortium, securing DPP for their iconic custom Di Bag

Tod’s, the renowned Italian luxury brand, announces its membership of the Aura Blockchain Consortium, an exclusive gathering of prestigious luxury brands at the forefront of innovation and blockchain technology. Tod’s is excited to contribute to the Consortium’s mission of elevating industry standards in innovation, transparency and sustainable product sourcing.

Aura Blockchain Consortium’s unique collaborative concept - “from luxury brands for luxury brands” - provides Tod’s with ready-to-use, cutting-edge blockchain DPP (Digital Product Passport) technology, ushering in a new era of digital luxury and enhanced experiences for Tod's customers. Access to Aura Blockchain Consortium’s technology also enables Tod’s to explore new strategic dimensions of digital brand development, such as creating its own DPP, which is a critical element among many use cases in the industry.

Also read: Arpita Mehta's A Bride’s World is a canvas of dreams waiting to be worn

Tod’s Passport

Tod’s is laying the groundwork for its entry into the fast-growing DPP market. This innovative solution adds an extra layer of authenticity and transparency to the already coveted Di Bag, enabling customers to access product certificates, origin, craftsmanship and journey from creation to purchase.

Di Bag

TOD's Passport

This DPP assures authenticity of the bags, including ownership certificates, which provide essential insights into the production and craftsmanship behind the product, the origin and sustainability certifications of raw materials and packaging, and the Group's commitment to sustainability. In addition, it includes a variety of exclusive benefits for the owners of these bags. By offering this digital product passport for the custom Di Bag orders, Tod’s safeguards brand integrity, promotes transparency and strengthens their customer engagement. Starting now, every custom Di Bag will be digitally linked to an immutable traceability token, enhancing the customer experience, with the brand planning to expand the use of the Consortium’s solutions to additional collections.

Also read: Porgai x Anshu Arora is a study in Lambadi embroidery

Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s General Brand Manager says, “We are excited to be part of this transformative journey with Aura Blockchain Consortium. Customer experience is at the core of everything we do at Tod’s, and this allows us to further enhance the relationship with our communities, enabling us to directly share the story behind our timeless products through the power of blockchain technologies.’’

Romain Carrere, CEO of Aura Blockchain Consortium, comments, "We take great pleasure in welcoming Tod’s into our Consortium and collaborating on their inaugural project featuring these coveted bags cherished by luxury collectors worldwide. We eagerly anticipate our continued partnership and enhancing their customer experiences even further.”

Available from November 20, 2023, in selected Tod’s Boutiques around the world and on tods.com.

-- manuvipin@newindianexpress.com