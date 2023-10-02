Home Fashion

Aishwarya Rai radiates glamour on the Paris Fashion Week runway, walks hand in hand with Viola Davis

Many snaps shared on social media showcased Aishwarya striking poses with well-known celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and others

In frame: Aishwarya Rai at PFW 2023

In a mesmerising display of elegance and style, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai turned heads as she graced the ramp at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The event was a visual spectacle, with numerous pictures and videos of the artiste from the show flooding the online sphere.

Aishwarya, an epitome of grace and poise, donned a breathtaking ensemble featuring hues of brown and gold, complemented by an exquisite cape and matching earrings. The attention to detail even extended to her hair, dyed to match the tones of her attire. As she sashayed down the ramp, Aishwarya's radiant smile and charming gestures, including a playful wink and a blown kiss, captivated the audience.

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, Aishwarya and Viola Davis graced the runway hand in hand. Many snaps shared on social media showcased Aishwarya striking poses with well-known celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning. In one endearing moment, Katherine Langford was seen assisting Aishwarya, adjusting the cape of her outfit as she glided across the stage.

Social media erupted with admiration for Aishwarya's timeless charm, with fans reminiscing about her iconic flying kiss that has remained a constant signature since 2003-04. Aishwarya was hailed as the ‘golden girl’ and ‘empress,’ her magnetic presence leaving everyone dazzled and awestruck.

The actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, a sequel to the 2022 film, where she reprised her role amidst a stellar ensemble cast. The film, an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel series of the same name, narrated the enthralling saga of the Chola Dynasty. 

