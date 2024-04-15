Fashion

These cufflinks are inspired by Ayodhya Ram Mandir

These cufflinks have been introduced by a brand named Pravaig which specialises in deep tech and EVs
Pravaig, an Indian company which manufactures EVs, has introduced Nritya Mandap cufflinks ahead of Rama Navami. The firm says the cufflinks were crafted using Pravaig's AI tools.

Inspired by the revered Nritya Mandap of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, these limited-edition cufflinks reflect a seamless blend of tradition and modernity

Crafted with meticulous precision, the cufflinks, according to Pravaig, embody the ethos of Vedic Futurism. They have been manufactured using 3D printers.

Ram Divedi, the co-founder of the company says the special edition cufflinks have been inspired by the Ayodhya temple. "They symbolise not just style, but also reverence for our cultural heritage. We're proud to offer products that reflect the values and traditions that are essential to our customers”.

The cufflinks are priced at INR 3,900.

