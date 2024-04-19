Shop till you drop at this exhibition of eco-friendly products, in Chennai

If you are in a mood to go on a shopping spree, The Shop’s Spring Summer collection, Malmal Mela, is here. As the name suggests, the material used for this collection is mul mul in a wide range of eco-friendly products in clothing including nightwear, loungewear, men’s and women’s wear and home furnishings such as table linen, mats, napkins, bed linen, cushions, kitchen items, curtains and lots more.
A team of six to nine talented designers from different backgrounds along with an experienced senior designer leading the team, came together and have worked tirelessly to produce this exquisite collection.
They have drawn inspiration from indigenous textiles and crafts to create products that embody a blend of traditional designs and modern aesthetics. Skilled artisans infuse each piece with mindfulness, resulting in unique offerings that enrich the concept of beautiful living.
The Shop, established in 1969 by Kamal Singh and Preminder Singh, is a family-run business dedicated to crafting items that enhance the beauty of everyday life. Their inspiration stems from traditional textiles, honouring individuality, and embracing the essence of living in a sacred environment. Their specialty lies in prints, with their screen printing division fully equipped to deliver top-notch colour definition and quality prints, including pigment and discharge printing. They create intricate patterns and layouts, managing up to 48 screens per design.
Price range: Rs 600 to Rs 5,000.
April 26 & 27,10 am to 7 pm.
The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.
