Shop till you drop at this exhibition of eco-friendly products, in Chennai

If you are in a mood to go on a shopping spree, The Shop’s Spring Summer collection, Malmal Mela, is here. As the name suggests, the material used for this collection is mul mul in a wide range of eco-friendly products in clothing including nightwear, loungewear, men’s and women’s wear and home furnishings such as table linen, mats, napkins, bed linen, cushions, kitchen items, curtains and lots more.

A team of six to nine talented designers from different backgrounds along with an experienced senior designer leading the team, came together and have worked tirelessly to produce this exquisite collection.