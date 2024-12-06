Whether you’re prepping for the holiday season or gearing up for the upcoming wedding celebrations, discover all things stylish under one roof

Let's all agree — this is truly the most magical time of the year! A season brimming with celebrations, weddings, and vibrant festivals, there’s an air of joy and anticipation everywhere. Amidst the excitement, we’re all setting up our winter wardrobes and hunting for the perfect occasion wear to dazzle at these joyous events. Outings, vacations, and travel plans are in full swing! Making the season all the more special is the Pilitaxi pop-up. This season’s edition celebrates art, fashion, and sustainability with a curated lifestyle exhibition perfect for holiday festivities.

Bijaya Dutta, founder of Pilitaxi, emphasises the pop-up’s commitment to sustainability, a deep appreciation for handmade products, and a dedication to promoting Indian heritage and artistry. “We bring together a wide variety of brands, including fashion, jewellery, saris, home décor, handmade pottery, bags, skincare, crochet products and wellness. There’s also a brand that creates journals and other unique handmade items that people will find interesting,” she says. Over 20 brands from different cities will be showcasing their creations in Hyderabad.

Aarushi Singh, owner of Aarka, a Hyderabad-based jewellery brand participating in the pop-up, tells us, “We are a womanled brand, proudly celebrating the tag Made in India with handcrafted brass jewellery.” The brand will be presenting their latest bridal collection, Dil Rang, designed especially for brides-tobe and bridesmaids. “Featuring a mix of dainty and statement pieces, the edit promises something for everyone,” she adds. Udit Goyal from Rangbagh, a home décor brand based out of Delhi, admits that he is excited about displaying products from across their latest and archive collections, ranging from bedding and tableware to home décor. “Our latest Anarbagh collection features intricate patter ns, drawing from the jaal trellises of old, intertwining the past and present in a tapestry of colour and charm. This collection celebrates the power of imagination — an invitation to journey into a world where anything is possible!” Udit shares.

Another brand, House of Fett is renowned for its striking outfits designed to make wearers feel extraordinary during celebrations. The co-founders, Esha Bhambri and Abhinav Gupta, share, “We’ve crafted our collections with the season in mind— think shimmering fabrics, elegant cuts, and intricate details that encapsulate festive charm.” Their versatile designs cater to a range of occasions, from grand weddings and glamorous parties to cosy evenings that deserve a hint of sparkle. “This season isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling confident, standing out, and owning every moment,” they add. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity, style, and purpose — this pop-up is your one-stop destination to gear up for this festive and celebratory season.

Free entry. December 6 & 7. 11 am to 8 pm.

At Kaa’s Kitchen, Jubilee Hills.