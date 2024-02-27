Rustic tones dominate Michael Kors' SS24 collection

Every year the fashion world waits with bated breath to find out what adventure designer Michael Kors would take them for, and this time, the collection literally screams adventure! Announcing the Spring/ Summer 2024 collection Michael Kors has gone all out with the sense of vacation, using rustic and earthy tones to highlight the approaching summers and the desire to triumph it by going on a lazy beach vacation. The theme for the collection? Barefoot Glamour!