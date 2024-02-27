Rustic tones dominate Michael Kors' SS24 collection

Every year the fashion world waits with bated breath to find out what adventure designer Michael Kors would take them for, and this time, the collection literally screams adventure! Announcing the Spring/ Summer 2024 collection Michael Kors has gone all out with the sense of vacation, using rustic and earthy tones to highlight the approaching summers and the desire to triumph it by going on a lazy beach vacation. The theme for the collection? Barefoot Glamour!
Talking about the collection Kors said, “This season, we’re taking everyone on holiday. It’s about the transcendent joy of getting away. And for me, there’s nothing in the world like an escape to Capri, which has style, history and breathtaking nature.”
The new collection captures the crux of the fashion demand today. From a sense of streamlined romance through silhouettes that are short and leggy or soft and floor-sweeping to goddess gowns, side-slashed skirts or breezy kaftans. With waistline-raising empire dresses to flowing skirts out of chiffon or lace which elongates the body when paired with body suits, Kors’ new collection has it all.
The outfits are perfect for a visit to the resort or beach where you soak in the beauty of nature. Minimum make-up and comfortable but right shoes will enhance the look furthermore. To add to it, one must not forget sling bags or shoulder bags for utilitarian purpose.
The collection campaign was shot in Capri, Italy capturing the right vibe while unfolding the story of the collection. It stars Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti and has been shot by the able duo Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
Price on Request
Available online and select stores worldwide