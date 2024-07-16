Designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to open India Couture Week 2024, Falguni Shane Peacock to close fashion gala

Leading couturiers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, and others will display their ensembles at the 17th edition of the fashion gala hosted at the Taj Palace and The Ashok in New Delhi between July 24 and July 31.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla will kickstart the week-long fashion spectacle with their couture. At the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both the bride and groom wore custom creations by celebrity fashion designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla that were regal and exuded grandeur. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, looked resplendent at one of the functions in couture by Abu-Sandeep.



Celebrated designer duo Falguni-Shane Peacock will bring the curtains down on July 31. Falguni Shane Peacock has styled celebrities the likes of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Fergie and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.



The schedule for the premier fashion event is:



July 24- Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

July 25- Isha Jajodia and Suneet Varma

July 26- Siddartha Tytler and Kunal Rawal

July 27-Dolly J and JJ Valaya

July 28- Amit Aggarwal and Rahul Mishra

July 29- Jayanti Reddy and Gaurav Gupta Couture

July 30-Rimzim Dadu and Tarun Tahiliani

July 31- Falguni Shane Peacock