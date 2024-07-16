Tarun Tahiliani: Great honour to weave dynamic spirit of India

At the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, set to begin on July 26, Hyderabad’s very own two-time Olympic medallist badminton champion PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer for India during the opening ceremony. She will be wearing creations by the king of drape, Tarun Tahiliani, featuring ikatinspired prints and Banarasi brocade. These designs marry craftsmanship with brand Tasva’s (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s ready-to-wear label) ‘India Modern’ ethos. CE speaks to the designer about what went behind creating the Ceremonial Dresses for Team India athletes and more.

Tell us about your experience working for Ceremonial Dress for Team India.

Designing the Ceremonial Dress for Team India has been an immensely rewarding experience. It is a great honour and responsibility to present our champions on the global stage. It was also an opportunity to showcase India modern to the world. Collaborating closely with the Indian Olympic Association and understanding the specific needs of the athletes allowed us to create garments that embody national pride and tradition while offering exceptional functionality and comfort. We retained the key traditional elements of the Kurta bundi set and the Saree and gave it a modern twist to make it more convenient. Seeing our athletes dressed in our designs fills me with immense pride. As our athletes sail past the Seine during the opening ceremony, they will carry a piece of India with them, making a bold statement in the fashion capital of the world.

What were the pointers you kept in mind while designing?

When designing the Ceremonial Dress for Team India, several key considerations guided the process. Firstly, it was essential to honour India’s rich cultural heritage while incorporating modern elements to reflect the dynamic spirit of our nation. We focused on the tricolour palette and ikat-inspired prints, which resonate across diverse traditions. Athlete-centric design was paramount. Comfort and functionality were crucial to ensure that the garments not only looked good but also supported the athletes’ needs. The attire had to be breathable and lightweight to suit the summer heat of Paris. Every design choice, from safari pockets and pre-pleated sarees, to modern brocade trainers, was made to celebrate our heritage while prioritising the athletes’ comfort and performance.

Tell us about the creations. What can we see our athletes wear?

At Tasva, our vision was to create something modern yet deeply rooted in tradition. Drawing inspiration from the Bundi jacket, we’ve infused modern silhouettes and layers, offering a fresh take on a classic style. The ceremonial attire celebrates India’s rich cultural tapestry and patriotic spirit, reflected in the iconic tricolour palette of saffron, green, and white. Each element tells the story of India. We have used ikat-inspired printed panels in saffron and green, blue buttonholes representing the Ashoka Chakra, and ivory for peace and unity. Designed for comfort and style, the classic kurta and Aligarhi combination in pure cotton ensures fluidity for unrestricted movement. Every detail, from the tape detailing to the safari pockets, is meticulously crafted. For female athletes, we have made a pre-pleated saree in viscose crepe for natural drape and breathability, paired with a viscose satin lycra blouse for maximum comfort. The look is completed with modern trainers adorned with traditional Benaras brocade, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary fashion.

Were there any challenges while conceptualising it?

One of the primary challenges was achieving the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Convincing the association to use the tricolour for the ceremonial dress was particularly significant, as India had not used the tricolour in this context before. It was important to illustrate how the tricolour could effectively symbolise our national pride and unity.

What’s a Tarun Tahiliani signature style?

Tarun Tahiliani signature style is based on elegance and comfort. Period. Belonging and belonging into a sense of self, rather than trying to stick out and draw attention for the wrong reasons. Cool, sophisticated people are secure enough to not want to be the center of attention for the wrong reasons, but rather be comfortable in their skin and have their clothing reflect their intellect and conviction. And that’s what Tarun Tahiliani style caters to. It is all about luxury that feels good on the skin, very much based on the technology of construction, elegance, and sophisticated colors.

Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad. What are your fond memories of the city?

Yes, Tasva has been doing great in Hyderabad. Tasva means ‘all that is me, all that is mine,’ and it embodies the idea of presenting the best version of oneself. When I collaborated with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd to create Tasva, our aim was to offer a fresh and delightful take on Indian wear for the modern man. It’s one of the first cities that took off immediately. But it is common knowledge that Hyderabad is a terrific market for menswear. And even though there is such a competitive environment, the male population there or the people making the purchase decisions seem to understand cut, fit, and luxury much more than other cities because of their lifestyle. I have many fond memories of the city because I used to visit there as a child and at that time lived in Secunderabad. Banjara Hills was literally a beautiful hill with a few rocks, with multiple rocks, where Anand Lal, the chairman of ITC, had this beautiful house overlooking the city where we used to go often. Besides that, the old hotels like palaces and the Hussainsagar Lake and the Secunderabad Club were areas we went to all the time. And it was truly some of the most magical summers that I spent over there.

Festive season is coming up. Can you share any insights into your festive collection?

Absolutely, the festive season is one of the most exciting times for us, and we have curated a collection that truly celebrates the spirit of the season. The collection draws inspiration from imperial metamorphosis and art deco movements, blending historical richness with modern design. The kurta and bundi categories offer a wide range of colours, from light to dark shades, catering to all tastes from ivory and golds to pastels and bright hues like sage green and yellow. For evening events, our dinner jackets, Indo-western outfits, and bandhgalas predominantly feature darker colours, but we have also included lighter options for varied preferences We have focused on highquality viscose, cotton, and silk blends, avoiding polyester-rich fabrics, to suit Indian weather. Additionally, Tasva is innovating with engineered jacquards, creating custom textiles from our own artworks to weaves and colours.

Future projects.

Currently working on a few future projects with launch of our ready to wear women’s wear line and OTT. And we hope that we will follow Tasva with Tasva women’s in two years once we have the men’s market firmly entrenched, because the Tasva woman will be analogous to the Tasva man, and that will basically have all the same core values.