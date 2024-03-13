LFWxFDCI: The Terra Tribe’s 'Indigene' collection was a great merger of design and conscious fashion

The opening day of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was filled with statement styles, glamour and elegance. The premier 'INIFD presents GenNext' show showcased four designers' collections including Charmee Ambavat’s label The Terra Tribe’s Indigene collection.

Charmee's collection was a beautiful blend of masculine and feminine elements. The garments were made using 100 per cent locally manufactured cotton by conscious weavers in India. The collection was created by drawing inspiration from timeless and versatile archives. The medley of pigment dyes used in the garments was kind to the environment. Every garment was made with great care and attention to detail, maintaining a firm hold on low waste production, fair wages, and no animal-based materials.