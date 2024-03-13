LFWxFDCI: The Terra Tribe’s 'Indigene' collection was a great merger of design and conscious fashion
The opening day of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was filled with statement styles, glamour and elegance. The premier 'INIFD presents GenNext' show showcased four designers' collections including Charmee Ambavat’s label The Terra Tribe’s Indigene collection.
Charmee's collection was a beautiful blend of masculine and feminine elements. The garments were made using 100 per cent locally manufactured cotton by conscious weavers in India. The collection was created by drawing inspiration from timeless and versatile archives. The medley of pigment dyes used in the garments was kind to the environment. Every garment was made with great care and attention to detail, maintaining a firm hold on low waste production, fair wages, and no animal-based materials.
The mid-brown, large, lapelled, short dolman-sleeved jacket, cinched at the waist with a double cummerbund, had discreet white piping. The black, three-piece entry with quirky, white, abstract motifs followed the silhouettes of the collection and was easy on the eye and great for comfort. Perky playsuits, cargo pants, matching jackets, sleek suits and sets of trousers and blouson were striking looks in the collection. The mini balloon dress brought a fun element to the look, while a wrap blouse and mini skirt had a trendy appeal.
Charmee Ambavat graduated from NIFT, Mumbai, and left her background in investment and banking to pursue her true passion for fashion. After a creative stint with Nimish Shah of 'Shift', she was inspired to launch her own label called 'The Terra Tribe'. Her collection draws references from the indigenous tribes of Africa and the painted mud houses.