Get summer ready with The Armoire’s ‘Ultimate Summer Edit’

The Armoire’s Ultimate Summer Edit is here! The 18th edition of the pop-up is bringing nearly 45 hand-picked designers from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Amritsar and beyond. And good news is, 22 of these designers i.e. 50 per cent of participating brands, are exhibiting in Chennai for the first time, including emerging labels like Nouria by Dipti Advait, Calling June, NOIB, Inching India, Studio 22, Juhi Bengani, O Layla, CUIN, Chitty Chui, Anatina and more.

“We will be showcasing a mix of western, resort, Indian and indo-western wear that is curated keeping the upcoming summers, holiday season and destination weddings in mind. Our bestselling designers Archana Shah, House of Soi, Tasha, Mohammed Mazhar and The Cai Store are also returning with their latest collections,” says Nandini Rishi, founder and curator, The Armoire.