Get summer ready with The Armoire’s ‘Ultimate Summer Edit’

The Armoire’s Ultimate Summer Edit is here! The 18th edition of the pop-up is bringing nearly 45 hand-picked designers from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Amritsar and beyond. And good news is, 22 of these designers i.e. 50 per cent of participating brands, are exhibiting in Chennai for the first time, including emerging labels like Nouria by Dipti Advait, Calling June, NOIB, Inching India, Studio 22, Juhi Bengani, O Layla, CUIN, Chitty Chui, Anatina and more.
“We will be showcasing a mix of western, resort, Indian and indo-western wear that is curated keeping the upcoming summers, holiday season and destination weddings in mind. Our bestselling designers Archana Shah, House of Soi, Tasha, Mohammed Mazhar and The Cai Store are also returning with their latest collections,” says Nandini Rishi, founder and curator, The Armoire.
Talking about what Chennai can expect, Dipti Advait, founder, Nouria (Mumbai), says, “Our collection caters to various occasions, spanning from chic holiday attire to elegant occasion wear. Some of our must-haves for spring and summer include lightweight dresses, drape tie-up skirts and jumpsuits. All of our pieces are extremely versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on one’s occasion and mood.”
Juhi Bengani (Kolkata) has curated a special collection for Chennai, which is a culmination of “our latest S/S’24 and previous bestselling collections, that tells a captivating story of quirky floral and bird motifs, luxe fabrics and light-hearted indo-western silhouettes that are perfect for summer weddings!”
Inching India (Amritsar) is showcasing its latest spring/summer collection Bahaar that “boasts vibrant colours, detailed embroideries and luxurious fabrics,” Anoushka Khanna, from the brand, tells us.
For those who love their jewellery and never shy away from adding more to their collection, Anatina from Jaipur will be at the pop-up with their 18K gold-plated jewellery that embodies a fusion of traditional design elements and contemporary concepts. Founder Aakanksha Kotawala, says,“By marrying heritage with innovation, we aim to redefine the standards of jewellery craftsmanship.”
Price: Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000.
April 3, 11 am to 8 pm.
At WelcomHotel by ITC, Cathedral Road.
