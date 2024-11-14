The rhythm of style: How Jazz music shaped fashion

Jazz music, which emerged in the early 20th century, did more than just revolutionize the world of sound; it left a lasting impact on fashion, influencing styles that were as bold, eclectic, and improvisational as the music itself.

The jazz era of the 1920s, also known as the Jazz Age, was marked by the liberation of cultural norms, especially in fashion. Women, inspired by the free-spirited energy of jazz, began rejecting the restrictive Victorian garments in favour of flapper dresses that embodied a new sense of freedom and individuality. These dresses were shorter, looser, and often adorned with fringe and sequins to enhance movement, reflecting the lively rhythms of jazz dance floors.