The complete Diwali gifting guide: 35 unique gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues

9. ECCO sneakers

Feeling bored with the usual sandals and heels for your ethnic outfits? It’s time to elevate your look! Combining sneakers with your favourite kurta or lehenga enhances your style while ensuring comfort for all the dancing and celebrations. This Diwali, dazzle with a style as lively as the festival with versatile ECCO sneakers that are perfect for pairing with your ethnic attire.

With ECCO women street ace, it’s time to say goodbye to heels that leave your feet sore by the end of the day. Instead, be a rebel and embrace these bold yet comfortable sneakers to go with your ethnic wear. With ECCO men street 720 gore-tex sneakers, add an on-trend sporty vibe to your festive ensemble by imagining it paired with a navy blue kurta and white pajama. It brings a refreshing blend of style and comfort, ensuring you stand out while feeling at ease during the celebrations.

Price: INR 16,999 (each). Available online.