The complete Diwali gifting guide: 35 unique gift ideas for family, friends, and colleagues

Diwali gifting encompasses a wide range of thoughtful items, from elegant clothes and stunning jewellery to beautiful home décor and luxury beauty products. Consider hair care essentials, stylish accessories, and travel gifts that elevate celebrations. This festive season, choose meaningful gifts that reflect love and appreciation for friends and family. We have curated a wide range of options that can help you choose the one that best suits you.
1. Embroidered sari by Premya by Manishii
Off-white floral embroidered draped pallu sari by Premya by Manishii features a draped georgette pallu and a ruched sleeveless blouse, making it ideal for Diwali as it seamlessly combines traditional and modern elements. The intricate embroidery imparts a festive, luxurious vibe, while the soft, flowing pallu adds an elegant touch. The sleeveless blouse offers a contemporary flair, ensuring style and comfort for your celebrations.
Price: INR 58,000. Available online.
2. Inayat Jacket Set from our गुल्मोher
The Inayat Jacket Set from our गुल्मोher collection is a chic and elegant choice for Diwali. The long jacket brings an air of sophistication, while the blouse and kali pants ensure a comfortable fit. Crafted from georgette, the fabric features exquisite sequin, mirror, and crystal embellishments, making this ensemble truly remarkable.
Price: INR 34,999.99. Available online.
3. Ribbon maxi dress from Acel
This stunning midi dress from Acel combines smooth satin and intricate eyelet detailing for a look that is both sophisticated and refreshing. The satin provides a luxurious shine, while the eyelet accents add a contemporary touch, making it perfect for those who appreciate elegance with a modern flair. Its versatility allows you to dress it up or down, ensuring a timeless appeal with a stylish, updated vibe.
Price: INR 9,500. Available online.
4. Brooches by Vasundhra Raj Luxury
Just in time for the festive season, Vasundhra Raj Luxury has unveiled the latest collection of brooches. Brooches, a timeless accessory, are a must-have modern trend. Vasundhra Raj Luxury, a high jewellery line from Uttarakhand, offers a stunning range of versatile brooches crafted with real precious gemstones. This multipurpose jewellery allows customers to enhance their wardrobe without the need to buy multiple pieces, providing options for various occasions and making them a thoughtful, lasting gift for loved ones.
Price on request. Available online.
5. Cosset Clothing’s Premium Linen Co-ord Set
Cosset Clothing’s Premium Linen Co-ord Set combines everyday luxury with enhanced comfort. Made from a breathable, lightweight natural linen blend, this set is ideal for achieving an effortlessly chic appearance during festive celebrations. Its oversized, elegant design provides a thoughtful way to offer comfort while maintaining style. Perfect for those who value quality and comfort, this co-ord set is a refined addition to any wardrobe, making it an ideal and stylish Diwali gift.
Price: INR 8,490. Available online.
6. Stellar’s comfy outfit
Enhance your Diwali gifting with the Stellar sports bra top, designed to offer the ideal mix of comfort and style. Crafted from high-quality stretchy fabric, this piece ensures both durability and a fashionable look. The adjustable straps provide a customizable fit, effortlessly combining functionality with style. Pair it with the Stellar Leggings, which feature a stretchy, elastic waistband and a snug fit for outstanding comfort and support. Whether for workouts or a chic travel outfit, this combination makes a thoughtful and stylish gift for the festive season.
Price: INR 6,499. Available online.
7. Bhagalpur Handmade Cargo Shirt from Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao
Bhagalpur Handmade Cargo Shirt from Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao is completely handcrafted from Bhagalpur’s handwoven cotton and features intricate Aari hand embroidery, combining contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship. The silhouette is carefully tailored to provide a distinct and luxurious feel for the wearer.
Price on request. Available online.
8. Dermafique Acne Avert
Dermafique Skin Science offers a comprehensive range of skincare products designed to help you achieve a festive glow while keeping your skin soft and supple this season. Their newly launched Acne Avert Spot Corrector 15ml features a powerful AzeAct Formula with 2.5% Azelaic acid for targeted treatment of acne lesions. It reduces acne severity in just one day*, minimizes blackheads and whiteheads in 24 hours, and helps prevent both the occurrence and recurrence of acne.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
9. ECCO sneakers
Feeling bored with the usual sandals and heels for your ethnic outfits? It’s time to elevate your look! Combining sneakers with your favourite kurta or lehenga enhances your style while ensuring comfort for all the dancing and celebrations. This Diwali, dazzle with a style as lively as the festival with versatile ECCO sneakers that are perfect for pairing with your ethnic attire.
With ECCO women street ace, it’s time to say goodbye to heels that leave your feet sore by the end of the day. Instead, be a rebel and embrace these bold yet comfortable sneakers to go with your ethnic wear. With ECCO men street 720 gore-tex sneakers, add an on-trend sporty vibe to your festive ensemble by imagining it paired with a navy blue kurta and white pajama. It brings a refreshing blend of style and comfort, ensuring you stand out while feeling at ease during the celebrations.
Price: INR 16,999 (each). Available online.
10. L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara
When they say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, they must have been thinking of L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara! Elevate your eyes to star status with this innovative mascara, featuring a multi-level bristle brush and an advanced formula that provides a triple benefit of length, definition, and volume for impeccably defined lashes. Enriched with L’Oréal Paris’ exclusive 5% Stretchflex Complex technology, it effortlessly captures every lash, stretching and volumising for a stunning, fanned-out panoramic effect. With its long-lasting formula, you’ll remain smudge-proof all night, ready to dance and shine through Diwali.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
11. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation
For a day as special as Diwali, the Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation is the ideal beauty companion. Providing 2X instant glow and buildable coverage that lasts up to 12 hours, it keeps you radiant from morning until moonrise. Infused with Vitamin C and Turmeric, it brightens, hydrates, and offers a flawless, dewy finish suitable for all Indian skin tones. Additionally, it is Made Safe certified, guaranteeing a toxin-free glow for your special day.
Price: INR 514. Available online.
12. Love Nature Aloe Vera & Coconut Water Hydrating Face Cream
This Diwali, indulge your skin with the Love Nature Aloe Vera & Coconut Water Hydrating Face Cream. Formulated to hydrate and refresh, this biodegradable cream is alcohol- and paraben-free, making it ideal for a radiant festive glow. Infused with organic Aloe Vera for soothing and Coconut Water for moisture retention, it provides an instant boost of hydration, ensuring your skin stays soft and balanced all day. With a subtle floral green coconut scent and a cooling effect, this dermatologically-tested cream is the perfect partner for a naturally beautiful and glowing celebration.
Price: INR 479. Available online.
13. Staze Beauty Love Tri-Angle 3 In 1 Lipstick
For a Diwali look that lasts all day, the Staze Beauty Love Tri-Angle 3 In 1 Lipstick is an essential choice. Its vibrant, transfer-proof formula offers 12-hour wear, delivering rich colour and a velvety matte finish with just one swipe. Enriched with Avocado Oil, this lipstick keeps your lips hydrated and nourished, providing a comfortable and soft feel.
Price: INR 449. Available online.
14. Indulgeo Essentials’ Cera Range Moisturizing Kit
Elevate your Diwali experience with Indulgeo Essentials’ Cera Range Moisturizing Kit, the perfect gift for achieving deeply hydrated and nourished skin. This curated set includes the Cera Range Moisturizer (50 ml) to lock in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration, the Cera Cleanser (300 ml) for gentle cleansing, and the Cera Wash (50 ml) to help maintain your skin’s natural balance. Each product is infused with ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and promote a healthy glow. This luxurious kit is ideal for gifting to loved ones or treating yourself, ensuring your skin remains radiant throughout the festive season.
Price: INR 4,280. Available online.
15. Skinvest’s Tropical Trio Saver Kit
Gift the essence of tropical radiance this Diwali with Skinvest’s Tropical Trio Saver Kit. This beautiful collection includes three skincare essentials infused with the nourishing benefits of tropical ingredients. From the lightweight sunscreen that protects against sun damage to the hydrating moisturizer that alleviates dryness and the refreshing cleanser that revitalises the skin, this kit is perfect for achieving a radiant complexion. Suitable for all skin types, the Tropical Trio elevates your self-care routine, making it a thoughtful gift for loved ones or a well-deserved treat for yourself. Celebrate the festival of lights with a lasting glow!
Price: INR 3,200. Available online.
16. Grass Diwali Glow Gift Box
This carefully curated Grass Diwali Glow Gift Box is ideal for Diwali, merging the joy and brightness of the festive season with the nourishing benefits of skincare. It features all the essentials, from a high-quality sunscreen to popular self-care products, ensuring a radiant and healthy appearance. To enhance its appeal, the set includes a stylish Grass coffee mug, making self-care moments even more enjoyable. Elegantly packaged with a beautiful design, this set is ready to be gifted and is sure to bring joy to anyone who receives it.
Price: INR 1,432. Available online.
17. The Derma Co’s Flawless Glow Kit
This Diwali, give the gift of radiant skin with The Derma Co’s Flawless Glow Kit. This carefully curated set includes everything your loved ones need for a luminous complexion: an AHA-BHA Foaming Cleanser to remove impurities, a brightening Vitamin C Serum to boost natural radiance, and a protective Moisturizer with SPF 30. These powerhouse products work together to rejuvenate the skin, making it an ideal companion for festive celebrations. Whether you gift it to friends or treat yourself, you'll shine with confidence and let your inner glow reflect the festive lights!
Price: INR 1,227. Available online.
18. moha: Ultimate Pamper Kit
Give the gift of natural wellness with the moha: Ultimate Pamper Kit, a luxurious self-care collection infused with Ayurvedic ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and neem. This kit includes a soothing body lotion, a refreshing face wash, and nourishing hair care products, providing a comprehensive pampering experience that hydrates, protects, and revitalises. Ideal for festive gifting, it embodies the essence of holistic care, ensuring radiant skin and healthy hair for your loved ones throughout the season.
Price: INR 1,210. Available online.
19. Aqualogica’s Refresh On-the-Go Set of 3 Perfume Body Mists
Illuminate your Diwali celebrations with Aqualogica’s Refresh On-the-Go Set of 3 Perfume Body Mists. This charming trio features a wonderful selection of fragrances that awaken your senses while keeping you feeling fresh during the festive bustle. Each mist is compact and easy to carry, making it perfect for quick spritzes at family gatherings or lively parties. Enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients, these mists not only provide a delightful scent but also offer hydration. Enhance your gifting this Diwali and share the spirit of joy with these enchanting fragrances that will make anyone feel cherished.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
20. Naturtint Permanent Hair Colour
Celebrate the beauty of natural hair colour this Diwali with Naturtint. This USDA BioPreferred certified permanent hair colour gel provides up to 100% grey coverage without sacrificing quality. Made with 92% naturally derived ingredients, it offers vibrant, fade-resistant colour while nourishing and hydrating your hair. The Quinoa Mask, infused with organic shea butter, baobab protein, and milk thistle, helps enhance and maintain your color, leaving your hair healthy and radiant. With a wide variety of shades to choose from, you can find your perfect match and embrace the beauty of natural hair color this festive season.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
21. Epres Bond Repair Treatment
This Diwali, gift the secret to healthy, resilient hair with the Epres Bond Repair Treatment. This innovative waterless spray utilises Pressly’s patented Biodiffusion technology to repair broken disulfide bonds and restore hair structure in just 10 minutes. Formulated with four 100% vegan, biodegradable ingredients, it effectively tackles damage from chemicals, styling, and environmental factors, leaving hair softer, stronger, and healthier. Clinically proven to be safe for the scalp, this user-friendly treatment is suitable for all hair types. For the best results, use it 1-2 times a week and watch your hair transform.
Price on request. Available online.
22. Ikonic Me 3-in-1 Unisex Trimmer
The Ikonic Me 3-in-1 Unisex Trimmer is ideal for both men and women. Its ceramic and stainless steel blades are gentle on the skin and rust-resistant. With three trimmer head attachments—a shaver (for head and body), a cutlass (for sensitive areas), and a nose trimmer (for nose and ears)—it offers versatile grooming options. These waterproof attachments allow for convenient use in wet conditions. The 500 mAh rechargeable battery provides a runtime of 90 minutes, and its low-noise operation enhances its usability.
Price: INR 1,899. Available online.
23. Curl Care 3-Step Curl Routine Minis
Travel light this festive season with Curl Care 3-Step Curl Routine Minis. This mini set includes a Shampoo, Deep Conditioner, and Curl Cream, keeping your curls defined, hydrated, and frizz-free wherever you are. Ideal for wash day, it delivers salon-quality curls effortlessly. Simplify your curl care routine and embrace the festivities with confidence and beautiful, effortless curls.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
24. Urban Jungle’s The OG Collection
Get ready for adventure with the stylish and durable Urban Jungle’s The OG Collection, blending premium quality with playful design. The Original Range features vibrant colours like Macha Green, Blue Pool, and Midnight Glow, ensuring you stay stylish on the go. Made from ultralight aerospace-grade polycarbonate, this luggage is scratch-proof, crush-proof, and water-resistant. It includes GlideTech Wheels for smooth maneuverability and multiple compartments for easy organization. A complimentary laundry bag and built-in USB port enhance convenience, while a TSA-approved lock ensures your security.
Price: INR 17,495. Available online.
25. OMA’s exclusive collection
This Diwali, enhance your gifting with OMA’s exclusive collection of home décor and luxury lifestyle accessories, designed to bring joy and elegance to your celebrations. Blending contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship, OMA Living’s Diwali range is perfect for expressing love and gratitude to family, friends, and colleagues. Their collection includes: Décor: A range of decorative items like vases, sculptures, and wall art that combine contemporary and classic styles. Tableware: Featuring brands like Gien and Wedgwood, with fine porcelain dinner sets, crystal glassware, and handcrafted cutlery to elevate dining. Lighting: Statement lighting pieces, including chandeliers and floor lamps, to illuminate any space. Bedding: Cozy throws and plush cushions that blend comfort with style. Fragrances: A selection of scents from Cereria Molla and Paul Smith, perfect for any occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
26. D’aromas Artificial Wall Grass
Enhance your Diwali décor with D’aromas Artificial Wall Grass, featuring a realistic combination of lush green leaves and vibrant red flowers that bring a festive flair to any setting. Measuring 100cm x 100cm, this striking wall grass transforms your home or garden into a beautiful vertical garden, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for your celebrations. Its low-maintenance design allows you to enjoy natural beauty without the hassle of watering or pruning, while the durable, UV-resistant material ensures long-lasting color and freshness, even outdoors. With easy installation, you can quickly add greenery and festive colour to your décor, making your Diwali celebrations even more memorable.
Price: INR 3,930. Available online.
27. Livpure All Weather Comforter
This Diwali, treat your loved ones to the Livpure All Weather Comforter for a cozy and restful sleep. Perfect for year-round use, it adjusts effortlessly to any season—providing cool comfort in summer and warmth in winter. Made without artificial chemicals, it promotes peaceful sleep without health concerns. The comforter is wrinkle-resistant, with microfiber filling that offers insulation in temperatures ranging from 12°C to 25°C. Additionally, it combats germs and bacteria, ensuring a clean sleeping environment. Show you care by gifting comfort and well-being this festive season.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
28. Finero Next Coffee Machine
Brighten the Diwali celebrations for your loved ones with the ultimate coffee experience! This beautifully curated gift set contains everything needed to create café-quality beverages at home, spreading joy and warmth during the festive season. The set includes the Finero Next Coffee Machine, a sleek milk frother, and 20 assorted capsules, offering a delightful range of flavors. With this thoughtful gift, coffee lovers can savor their favorite brews and elevate their daily routines, making every moment of Diwali even more special. Celebrate the festival of lights with the gift of great coffee!
Price: INR 23,790. Available online.
29. Beanly’s Assorted Instant Coffee Kit
Celebrate the spirit of Diwali with Beanly’s Assorted Instant Coffee Kit, the perfect gift for coffee enthusiasts. This festive box includes three delightful flavours—Classic, Hazelnut, and Mint Chocolate — ensuring a delightful experience with each sip. Accompanied by a stylish and durable mug, this kit provides an indulgent coffee moment to enjoy, making it an ideal gift for the season of lights and joy.
Price: INR 1,699. Available online.
30. Eleftheria Brunost Cheese Milk Chocolate Slab from Paul And Mike
Indulge in the one-of-a-kind Eleftheria Brunost Cheese Milk Chocolate Slab from Paul And Mike. This inventive treat combines the creamy richness of premium milk chocolate with the unique taste of Brunost cheese, creating a delightful contrast of savory and sweet flavors. Each bite offers a smooth texture and a perfectly balanced taste that will surprise and please your palate. Ideal for adventurous chocolate enthusiasts, this slab is a fantastic addition to any chocolate collection or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Price: INR 1,450. Available online.
31. FlowerAura Make Your Own Hamper
This Diwali, FlowerAura provides a distinctive gifting experience with Make Your Own Hamper feature, enabling customers to customise their hampers with selected products for their loved ones. Additionally, FlowerAura has introduced an exclusive range of handcrafted premium hampers, eco-friendly gifts, and home decor items to cater to every taste and preference. Now you can find the ideal gift for everyone this festive season, combining tradition with personal touches to enhance the significance of each celebration.
Price: INR 900 onwards. Available online.
32. Gift set from Archies Online
Archies Online offers a delightful Jade Plant and Sweets combo to bring joy and good fortune this Diwali. This thoughtful gift set features a sturdy Jade Plant in an attractive pot, symbolising prosperity, alongside 200g of beautifully packaged almonds in a festive potli. Enjoy 500g of Motichoor Laddu, capturing the spirit of the festival, paired with two clay diyas that represent the victory of light over darkness. A message card is included for your personal sentiments — a perfect way to share love and joy during the Festival of Lights!
Price: INR 2,199. Available online.
33. Bakingo hamper
Bakingo is transforming Diwali mithai by offering a luxurious selection of desserts that put a modern spin on tradition. Their motichoor cheesecake jars, Tres Leches with Rasmalai, Pista and Rose flavours, Rasmalai cake, and Gulab Jamun cake are sure to surprise and delight. Bakingo’s handcrafted gourmet hampers go beyond taste—they capture joyful moments, with each treat made from premium ingredients for an exquisite experience.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
34. Barista Royal Diwali Hamper
The Barista Royal Diwali Hamper is an elegant gift perfect for the festive season, offering a rich and indulgent experience that makes it ideal for loved ones. This luxurious hamper features Barista Special Blend Coffee, a coffee mug, chocolate, a French press, and an assortment of sweet and savory treats. This thoughtfully crafted hamper is sure to be the highlight of your festive celebrations.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.
35. Vedistry’s Mentacalm tablets
Vedistry’s Mentacalm tablets are crafted with a potent blend of clinically researched ingredients, including Brahmi, Ashwagandha, Shankhapushpi, Jyotishmati, Vacha, Arjun, and Tagar. These tablets work together to alleviate stress and anxiety, soothe the mind, balance mood, and counteract mental fatigue. Non-addictive and non-drowsy, Mentacalm tablets are a safe and effective option for promoting mental well-being.
Price: INR 599. Available online.