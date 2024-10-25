Diwali gifts that matter: Heartfelt surprises for loved ones

This Diwali, choose thoughtful gifts that resonate with love and care. Consider elegant jewellery pieces that add a touch of sparkle, or beautiful clothes that reflect your loved ones’ style. Accessories like handcrafted bags or scarves can elevate any outfit. For those who cherish self-care, indulge them with luxurious skincare products that pamper the skin. Delight the senses with aromatic agarbattis and diffusers, creating a calming ambience. Thoughtfully curated hampers filled with these treasures make for a delightful surprise. Each gift, carefully chosen, not only celebrates the festival but also shows your affection and appreciation for those special to you.
Illuminate your evenings with this stunning iridescent piece — Brave Bracelet from Flourish by Gunjan Jain, shining brightly like the sun in the heart of winter. This exquisite creation showcases round brilliants, expertly set using an innovative technique that allows for maximum light flow while minimising the amount of visible metal. The result is a captivating design that not only enhances your elegance but also creates a dazzling effect that will draw attention wherever you go. Embrace the magic of the night and let this remarkable piece elevate your style to new heights. Perfect for gifting the one you love or of course, yourself.
Price: INR 50,900. Available online.
This festive season, enhance your loved one’s style with the Essence Necklace from Aulerth. Its beautiful mix of vibrant gemstones and artistic design makes for a truly eye-catching piece. The blend of colours and textures will ensure she stands out at any celebration. Made from recycled brass and high-quality materials, the Essence Necklace is both fashionable and durable. The anti-allergen coating provides comfort, while the 22-karat gold plating adds a luxurious touch. This stunning necklace is the perfect gift to express your appreciation and help her celebrate Diwali in style.
Price: INR 28,000. Available online.
This exquisite pair of ear cuffs, adorned with cascading chains of delicate leaves, makes for an exceptionally unique Diwali gift. With an inspiration drawn from the timeless romance of Romeo and Juliet, Juliet Earrings from Theaa beautifully reflect your distinctive taste, ensuring you exude elegance and sophistication with every graceful movement. Crafted with attention to detail, the intricate design captures the essence of nature while adding a touch of artistry to your look. Whether you’re attending festive gatherings or celebrating intimate moments with loved ones, these ear cuffs are sure to enhance your outfit and draw compliments.
Price: INR 3,600. Available online.
Quirky styles never go out of fashion! This Diwali, enhance your accessory collection with a personal touch. Treat yourself or a loved one to Lock Your Initials Necklace, SIMSUM Fine Jewellery — 14k hallmarked gold initial necklace, crafted to bring a sophisticated edge to any outfit. Its eye-catching design perfectly combines trendsetting appeal with festive spirit, making it an unforgettable gift in an instant.
Price: INR 45,500. Available online.
Celebrate the festive season with the ideal gift for yourself or your loved ones with CaratLane’s exquisite Butterfly collection. Made from 18kt yellow gold and embellished with diamonds, these iconic pieces embody elegance and joy. Each design is hand-painted by our skilled artisans, bringing the butterfly to life with intricate detail. A timeless treasure to brighten your Diwali.
Price on request. Available online.
This Diwali, make your loved one the star of the party with the Mirragio Alice Shoulder Bag. Its striking palm texture and golden studded flap are sure to attract attention and keep her in the spotlight. The magnetic closure and Miraggio’s signature hanging lock provide security for her belongings, while the interior zipper pocket and card slots offer handy storage for essentials. With its convertible strap, the Alice Shoulder Bag is highly versatile—wear it as a shoulder bag for a laid-back daytime look or as a crossbody for a chic evening out. This fashionable and practical accessory makes the perfect gift to show your appreciation and help her celebrate Diwali in style.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
Circle-framed black sunglasses GKB Opticals add a lively touch of contemporary elegance to traditional Indian outfits, making them ideal for festive celebrations. Their stylish design brings a hint of glamour and flair, perfectly complementing saris, lehengas, and kurta sets. Gift it someone special and see them radiate style and sophistication throughout the festivities with these chic accessories.
Price: INR 45,500. Available online.
Opium sunglasses are the ideal festive accessory this Diwali, adding a chic touch to your traditional outfits. Whether you’re going to a Diwali party, a family gathering, or enjoying a fun poker night, these sunglasses will help you stand out effortlessly. They make a wonderful gift for loved ones, merging fashion and practicality beautifully. Plus, with Opium’s new Colorfornia collection featuring over 40 vibrant frames, you can inject a playful burst of color into your look, brightening up every celebration. Their style endures well beyond the festive season.
Price: INR 3,390. Available online.
This festive season, treat your loved ones to ILEM Japan’s Rejuvenating Night Gel, a wonderful addition to their skincare routine. As night falls, this luxurious gel works to enhance the skin’s natural repair process while they rest. Its unique texture not only soothes and cools but transforms bedtime into a spa-like experience. Infused with a refreshing mix of aromatic orange peel, wild mint, fennel, rosemary, and lavender, it elevates the mood while nourishing the skin. With revitalising Bulgarian Damask Rose Stem Cells, protective Evening Primrose Seed Extract, and anti-inflammatory Japanese Plum Extract, this powerful formula provides the pampering their skin deserves.
Price: INR 2,450. Available online.
Brighten your skin this Diwali with Sereko’s lightweight Clarifying Serum. Infused with over 15 active ingredients and potent Vitamin C, it helps to rejuvenate dull skin, diminish dark spots, and reduce hyperpigmentation. Additionally, it enhances skin elasticity and firmness while uplifting your mood. With its stable formula and powerful components like Acerola Cherry, Niacinamide, Bakuchiol, and Sodium Hyaluronate, this serum makes an ideal gift to help him look and feel his best this festive season.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
This holiday season, treat someone special to the TAC Essentials Gift Box for beautiful, glowing skin. It includes a Kumkumadi Facewash for a thorough cleanse, a hydrating moisturizer, a glow-boosting face oil, and calming Ayurvedic soaps—creating a luxurious skincare set inspired by Ayurveda. This gift box is perfect for the festive season, offering a meaningful way to celebrate beauty and self-care, making it an ideal choice to express your care during this joyful time.
Price: INR 2,044. Available online
Make this Diwali unforgettable with stunning gifts that shine—premium hair care products from Redken. These transformative solutions, designed to tame frizz and repair damage, go beyond mere gifts; they’re a way to enhance someone’s festive experience. The latest addition features heat protection up to 230°C and is enriched with Babassu Oil, making it perfect for anyone struggling with frizz. Share the gift of smooth, manageable hair this Diwali.
Price: 2,400. Available online.
Traya’s Scalp Oil with Dandruff Oil Shot is an herbal essential oil formulated to tackle stress and sleep issues while addressing mild scalp conditions like dandruff and fungal infections. Ingredients such as Bergamot, Goats Milk, and Wheat Germ help control oil production and keep the scalp hydrated. Enhanced with ORPL and Camphor, it stimulates dormant hair follicles, eliminates mild dandruff, and promotes healthy hair growth. The natural antifungal extracts provide relief for all hair types, while regular use strengthens hair roots and improves blood circulation, further supporting growth.
Price: INR 450. Available online.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is a celebration of splendor and luxury. As you brighten your home and surroundings, why not delight your senses with the enchanting fragrances of ancient Greece? Introducing the Greek Gods Perfume Gift Pack from Bold Care, a luxurious collection inspired by the myths and legends of ancient Greece. Treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable olfactory journey that evokes the grandeur and mystery of the Greek Gods. This exquisite gift pack includes four captivating perfumes, each crafted to transport you to a realm of timeless beauty.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Discover Indian elegance with the Green Barfi Print Peplum Set from Neha Mehra’s latest Royal Safari collection. This stunning ensemble combines modern style with traditional allure, showcasing a vibrant green barfi print and a flattering peplum silhouette adorned with lovely gold-toned embroidery along the neckline. Ideal for special occasions or festive celebrations.
Price: INR 65,000. Available online.
Enhance your Diwali gifting with Maisolos’ exquisite Electric Blue Georgette Draped Sari, accompanied by a stunning mirror work blouse. This vibrant outfit blends effortless elegance with a hint of festive shimmer, making it an ideal choice for celebrating the season in style. Whether you’re gifting it to a loved one or indulging yourself, this saree is crafted to make a lasting impression at every festive gathering.
Price: INR 29,500. Available online.
This raspberry pink wrap dress from Nouria makes for an ideal Diwali gift, blending elegance with versatility. Its universally flattering hue suits all skin tones, and the modern wrap design, adjustable tie waist, and embellished cuffs provide both comfort and style. Perfectly crafted to transition seamlessly from day to night, it’s great for festive gatherings and more. Celebrate the season with this timeless piece that captures the essence of Diwali, ensuring it remains a beloved addition to any wardrobe long after the festivities.
Price: INR 18,500. Available online.
The Golden Rhapsody Sari from Navyasa by Liva beautifully combines elegance and modernity, catering to the contemporary woman. Crafted from luxurious fabric that drapes gracefully, it offers both comfort and style, making it suitable for a variety of occasions. The deep golden tones are enhanced by intricate patterns, adding a sophisticated charm. With its adaptable design, this saree easily transitions from festive celebrations to formal events. Embrace the enchanting blend of tradition and modern flair with this exquisite piece that truly makes a statement.
Price: INR 12,999. Available online.
Embrace your feminine charm with the Eliyana Dress from Reema Anand Label, adorned with captivating applique embroidery. This stunning creation from Reema Anand Label embodies timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication, making it ideal for your next evening out!
Price: INR 14,000. Available online
The incredibly soft Ascent hoodie from XYXX Weekender is the ideal partner for your lounging during Diwali. Featuring a cozy fit, stylish accents, and breathable material, this hoodie ensures you stay warm and comfy throughout the day. Whether you’re out and about or chilling at home, this versatile item is essential for every man's wardrobe.
Price: INR 2,599. Available online.
Enhance your Diwali gifting with our Men’s Active Sweatshirt from Technosport, created for both style and performance. Made with Elasto Plus for extra stretch, it provides UPF50+ sun protection and stays fresh with ODOURFREE technology. Experience the advantages of anti-microbial protection, 4-Way Stretch for unrestricted movement, and a soft, smooth feel. Featuring anti-static technology, this sweatshirt perfectly combines comfort and functionality for active lifestyles.
Price: INR 549. Available online.
Make this Diwali unforgettable with Karma Lakelands’ festive hampers. Enhance your celebrations with curated in-house creations, including organic honey from our bee farm, nutritious Makhana, delectable chocolates, and fresh artisanal bread. These hampers blend health and indulgence, reflecting the warmth and spirit of the season. Ideal for gifting to loved ones or enjoying with family, Karma’s festive hampers will surely add a special touch to your celebrations.
Price: INR 1,100 to INR 2,100. Available online.
Elevate your gifting this Diwali with this beautiful sustainable hamper from Pepperfry. At its heart is a stunning 24K gold plated Laxmi Ganesh Paduka, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Enhance the festive atmosphere with fragrant incense sticks, traditional havan cups for sacred rituals, and handcrafted terracotta diyas that represent light and hope. This eco-friendly gift set is a meaningful way to celebrate Diwali while showing care for the environment.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
As the festive season begins, The Indian Puja Company by Temple Connect offers a wonderful way to enrich your home rituals with authenticity. Their thoughtfully curated Wooden Essential and Wooden Elite variants include everything needed for daily rituals and special ceremonies. Each box features high-quality puja samaghri like incense sticks, prayer beads, holy red thread, and more, making it easy to embrace tradition with elegance. The Wooden Essential Puja Box is a compact toolkit, perfect for personal use or as a meaningful gift, encompassing essentials like a Betel Nut Ganpati, diya, and toran.
Price: INR 1,551 to INR 2,551. Available online.
Celebrate the festive season with the delightful scents of lavender and mint in the IRIS Botanics Lavender and Mint Gift Set. This collection includes a ceramic vaporizer, reed diffuser, two candles, and wax melts. Lavender is renowned for its soothing properties, transforming spaces and refreshing the mind, while mint invigorates the senses. Together, these fragrances offer a unique way to unwind after the busy preparations of the season. The IRIS Botanics Lilac and Peony Gift Set — combining these fragrances creates a vibrant yet calming ambience, perfectly capturing the festive spirit. The sweet, floral lilac notes bring a sense of harmony, while the peony adds a hint of elegance.
Price: INR 1,799 (each). Available online.