The ultimate Diwali gifting guide is here!

Diwali gifting is a cherished tradition that symbolises love, prosperity, and goodwill. As families come together to celebrate, thoughtful gifts enhance the festive spirit. Popular choices include traditional sweets, elegant home decor items, and beautiful clothing, such as saris and kurtas. Personalized gifts, like engraved jewelry or custom-made artifacts, add a unique touch. Eco-friendly options, such as handmade candles and plants, are increasingly favoured, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Remember to include heartfelt messages with your gifts, expressing your wishes for joy and abundance. This Diwali, let your gifts convey warmth and appreciation, creating lasting memories with loved ones.
Get ready to shine
The Gwen Diamond Pendant by Dishi’s Jewels is a stunning fusion of elegance and sparkle, making it an ideal festive gift. Expertly crafted, this beautiful piece features dazzling diamonds set in a delicate design, adding a luxurious touch to any outfit. Its timeless appeal makes it a versatile present for loved ones, symbolizing love and celebration during the festive season.
Price: INR13,134. Available online.
Classy comfort
Celebrate the festive season with style in the Aashna Yellow Kurta Set from Gargee Designers. This vibrant yellow ensemble is adorned with intricate embroidery, blending tradition and sophistication. Suitable for any occasion, its classic design ensures comfort and elegance for all. Whether you’re gifting it to a father, brother, or friend, the Aashna Kurta Set is a thoughtful choice that enhances every festive look.
Price: INR15,000. Available online.
Stay calm
Kalyanamm’s lavender incense sticks are a wonderful addition to your festive gifts. Infused with a soothing lavender fragrance, these sticks create a calming atmosphere, perfect for prayers or relaxation during celebrations. Thoughtfully packaged in a 100-gram box, they bring peace and positive energy to any home, enriching festive moments.
Price: INR 171. Available online.
Fresh fragrance
Miss Gorgeous by Nisara is a captivating Eau de Parfum designed for women who enjoy a blend of floral and fruity notes. The fragrance opens with fresh hints of bergamot, orange, and pear, leading to a delicate heart of rose and freesia, and settling into warm base notes of cedarwood, musk, amber, and vanilla. This versatile scent is ideal for day and night, offering timeless elegance and modern charm.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
Wake Up & make-up
Searching for a thoughtful gift? The Recode Everyday Makeup Box is a 5-in-1 beauty essential for daily use. This all-in-one set includes foundation, compact powder, blush, highlighter, and contour, providing a flawless look in one sleek package. Perfect for beauty lovers, it’s an ideal gift for festivals or special occasions, enhancing any makeup routine with ease.
Price: INR 849. Available online.
Sweet scents
Surprise your loved ones this festive season with the Insight Eau de Parfum Combo, featuring a set of four enchanting fragrances. This luxurious collection includes Morning Glory EDP, Sweetly Intense EDP, Dreamy Vanilla EDP, and Lilac Breeze EDP—each crafted to evoke a unique mood and elevate any occasion. Perfect for gifting, this versatile assortment ensures your loved ones are enveloped in beauty and charm during celebrations.
Price: INR 849. Available online.
Self-care essentials
Treat your loved ones to a relaxing experience with the Soulflower Ultimate Indulgence Heart Gift Hamper, featuring self-care essentials made from ingredients sourced from Rajasthan farms. This gift set includes bath salt, lavender soap made with pure lavender essential oil, aroma oil for restful sleep, long-lasting aroma T-candles, massage oil for stress relief, and a natural plant fiber loofah. Their Aromatherapy Box also includes a curated selection of aroma oils, offering delightful fragrances that infuse joy and spirituality.
Price: INR 2,000 & INR 1,500. Available online.
Cozy comfort
This Diwali, gift your loved ones the ultimate comfort with NeceSera’s exquisite pajama sets. Stay cozy on the go with the Burgundy Triblend Hoodie, crafted from soft, travel-friendly fabric—essential for any wardrobe. Or, drift off in the Deep Pink Button Down Pajama Set made from buttery-soft modal, perfect for lounging or a good night’s sleep.
Price: INR 2,450 to INR 3,000. Available online.
Flavourful delights
Indulge in a delightful gift set featuring 12 of Vahdam India’s Bloom, Assorted Teas Gift Set — most alluring in-house tea blends. This set includes a variety of premium loose-leaf teas, each selected for its unique flavor and aroma. For the best experience, use 1 teaspoon of tea per cup and steep in hot water for 3-5 minutes. They also have Chai Tea Private Reserve, Gift Set; India Glow, Assorted Teas Gift Set; and Blooming Rose Private Reserve Gift Set.
Price: INR 799 to INR 3,499. Available online.
Nature-inspired décor
Enhance your space with Srishti vase from The Green Collective. This beautifully handwoven cane and rattan piece is perfect for sprucing up dull corners. Use it as is or add dry flowers or faux greens for an earthy touch. Made from natural rattan and hand-woven with strips of cane bark, it is finished with a clear varnish for easy cleaning.
Price: INR 2,500. Available online.
Stylish planters
Newo Collection’s exclusive Pothos planters from Bonasila boast exquisite textures with both glossy and matte finishes. These planters will enhance your outdoor space and elevate its beauty. Highly resistant to rust, these fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) planters are lightweight and can be easily moved indoors or outdoors as needed.
Price: INR 6,680 to INR 12,920. Available online.
Skincare delights
The Innisfree Trouble Care Set, featuring Bija Trouble Cleansing Foam, Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule, and Bija Cica Balm EX, effectively removes impurities, provides intense moisture, and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier while softening the complexion. Gift this thoughtful skincare set to your loved ones, ensuring their skin stays healthy and radiant throughout the festive season! For nourishing care during the festivities, the Innisfree Retinol Cica Special Set includes the Retinol Cica Ampoule, Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream, and Green Tea Hyaluronic Serum, all designed to protect your natural skin barrier and keep you hydrated.
Price: INR 1,400 to INR 2,850. Available online.
Lips don’t lie
Kylie Cosmetics has launched Lip Oils in three delightful flavours that make for perfect gifts this Diwali. These oils feature a rich, conditioning texture that leaves lips feeling soft and nourished. The non-sticky formula glides on smoothly, providing a lightweight and comfortable glossy finish. Each applicator is designed with an ultra-soft doe-foot tip, delivering the perfect amount of product in a single swipe. Enriched with a nourishing blend of coconut, raspberry, and passion fruit oils, these lip oils lock in moisture while a lip plump extract enhances lips for a naturally fuller appearance. Available in three captivating flavours: Passion Fruit, Coconut, and Watermelon.
Price: INR 2,400. Available online.
Men, we hear you
Finding the perfect gifts, especially for men, can be quite a challenge. Why not surprise the special men in your life with Brune & Bareskin’s exclusive Diwali leather gifting combos? The curated collection includes premium leather wallets, keychains, phone covers, cardholders, earpod covers, and sunglasses cases. Each item can be customised to your liking, and you can even include a personal message for a heartfelt touch. So, step away from generic gifts and choose something that reflects thoughtfulness, style, and quality.
Price on request. Available online.
Best foot forward
Bata has launched two exclusive festive collections — The Starlight collection for women featuring trend-setting heels in ombre colours, mules with crystal bow accents and shimmery yet technology-infused Bata Comfit sandals and The Artisanal Leather collection for men, featuring classic brogues, monk strap loafers and laced-up derby shoes. The Starlight collection brings together high-octane glamour and unbeatable comfort, while the Artisanal Leather collection exudes class and sophistication, with every pair designed to make an unforgettable impression. Whether you’re rocking a kurta or suiting up, these shoes are your perfect plus-one for any festive occasion.
Price: INR 2,499 onwards. Available online.