Glamour and gallop

Imagine models suavely walking in a line and racehorses just galloping around—no, this wasn’t some vague dream but a very creative reality at Hyderabad Race Club, where designers Shivan and Narresh recently showcased Leviland, their resort wear collection. Indeed, the Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 was a stunning fusion of high fashion and thrilling horse racing. The designer duo spoke to CE about the show.

Speaking about the resort wear collection, Narresh said, “The collection is inspired from a holiday to Finland, where there is a ski town called Leviland. We chose the Hyderabad Race Club because it transports you to any place in the world; it could be Miami or southern France. And I felt that this venue really had that vibe and was therefore perfect for showcasing the resort wear collection.”

The ace designer passionately delved into the nitty-gritties of the collection. “The collection was branched into two segments: One was Leviland and the other was Auro Rays. In the first set, you saw some creamy whites, sky blues, cerulean blues, and onion blush pink. The second set, Auro Rays, had greens, cerulean greens, and blacks,” Narresh explained.

A mesmerising set up gave way for a show that was undeniably stunning. The designers were pleased with the outcome. “It was simply fantastic! It is the first time that we are showcasing at the Race Club and though I have showcased collections at Hyderabad before, the events before were nothing compared to this one. It is just spectacular to do a show out on a race track, with the wind blowing and voices filling the air. All this just had an undisputed charm!” expressed Narresh.

Shivan was equally excited, happily interacting with his fans, who were pleasantly taken aback by the live show. The show received much love, and compliments for the duo just seemed to overflow from the crowd.

Speaking about the Hyderabad race club and the sports side of things, Narresh said, “This is the first time that I have placed a bet today—on horse number 10! And though I lost, the experience was simply amazing.”

Indeed, the atmosphere was filled with excitement as the crowd cheered for the horses, which whizzed right past the graceful models walking the ramp. What an absolutely marvellous concept—this event truly showed the extent of human creativity. Actress Shruti Haasan was also present at the event.

Y Gopi Rao, founder of Race2win.com, also expressed his happiness about the show, saying, “The fusion of high fashion and racing was something that we wanted to try and it was a hit. Everyone was so happy and the fashion show was definitely the highlight of today’s race course event. We were all witness to this groundbreaking experiment, where a thrilling sport and glamorous fashion show merged.”

