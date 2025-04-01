Ibrahim Ali Khan headlines S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’s runway debut at LFWxFDCI

Menswear pret label S&N by Shantnu Nikhil had its runway debut with Piazza Nova at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The collection was a testament to a five-year journey of the label that was launched in 2020 during the pandemic. With presence at about 17 stores curerntly, the label debuted on runway with Piazza Nova, that aims at bridging the past and the future of menswear.
The collection is deeply rooted in their 2016 menswear edit, The Cabinet Mission, that re-interpreted couture by breaking away from the entrenched clutches of occasion wear,.
Inspired by their visit to Pitti Uomo a biannual menswear event held in Florence, Shantanu and Nikhil’s latest collection is a fusion of Indian sartorial heritage and Italian sophistication. The collection introduces bandhgalas styled with shirts and ties, waistcoats reimagined as jackets, and a striking mix-and-match styling approach.
Military elements, a defining signature of S&N, remain central to the aesthetic, with signature crests, tapes, and sharp tailoring exuding power and precision. The colour palette embraces a European flair, featuring pastel pinks, deep navy, and bold houndstooth patterns, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary style.
“Shantanu and Nikhil’s vision of contemporary menswear is something I deeply resonate with—a perfect balance of heritage and modernity, tradition and evolution. This collection isn’t just about style; it’s about identity, confidence, and embracing who you are,” shares Ibrahim.
"Piazza Nova is more than just a collection; it is a testament to our relentless pursuit of revolutionizing menswear in India. This show is a tribute to every man who dares to dress with purpose, with power, and with pride," says Shantanu and Nikhil.