Ibrahim Ali Khan headlines S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’s runway debut at LFWxFDCI

Inspired by their visit to Pitti Uomo a biannual menswear event held in Florence, Shantanu and Nikhil’s latest collection is a fusion of Indian sartorial heritage and Italian sophistication. The collection introduces bandhgalas styled with shirts and ties, waistcoats reimagined as jackets, and a striking mix-and-match styling approach.

Military elements, a defining signature of S&N, remain central to the aesthetic, with signature crests, tapes, and sharp tailoring exuding power and precision. The colour palette embraces a European flair, featuring pastel pinks, deep navy, and bold houndstooth patterns, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary style.

“Shantanu and Nikhil’s vision of contemporary menswear is something I deeply resonate with—a perfect balance of heritage and modernity, tradition and evolution. This collection isn’t just about style; it’s about identity, confidence, and embracing who you are,” shares Ibrahim.

"Piazza Nova is more than just a collection; it is a testament to our relentless pursuit of revolutionizing menswear in India. This show is a tribute to every man who dares to dress with purpose, with power, and with pride," says Shantanu and Nikhil.