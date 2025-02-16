Shantanu & Nikhil’s latest collection unveiled at FDCI India Men’s Weekend draws from the desert’s paradox

This season, Shantnu & Nikhil take the drape to its true frontier: the bottoms. The dhotis of the desert, the layered skirts of wandering tribes, the structured regalia of maharajas—all deconstructed and reimagined into a wardrobe that is at once poetic and powerful. Culottes, billowing trousers, and gathered pants become the new insignia of the S&N man—fluid, sculpted, and radically fearless.