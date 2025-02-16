Designer Samant Chauhan’s latest collection On the Road Again debuts at FDCI India Men’s Weekend

Delhi based designer Samant Chauhans’ latest collection On the Road Again is an exploration of the untamed spirit of bike travel, where freedom, adventure, and nature converge. Inspired by the raw beauty of the open road and the textures of the natural world, this collection captures the essence of a journey that is as much about the experience as it is about the destination.
Designed for the modern adventurer, this collection is for people who don’t just exist in the environment but actively engage with it — whether that’s conquering highways, exploring hidden corners of the country, or navigating urban streets on the bike.
The collection balances the boldness of motorcycle culture with the elegance of contemporary menswear, offering pieces that are as versatile and adventurous as the man who wears them. From stylish, functional jackets and versatile trousers to relaxed shirts and travel-friendly accessories, the collection embodies the spirit of movement and discovery. It’s a wardrobe for those who live for the journey and seek to carry the beauty of the world’s textures with them every step of the way.
Like all his collections, this one too is characterized by simple, clean lines, with each garment starting from the yarn stage, where it undergoes various treatments.