Designer Samant Chauhan’s latest collection On the Road Again debuts at FDCI India Men’s Weekend

The collection balances the boldness of motorcycle culture with the elegance of contemporary menswear, offering pieces that are as versatile and adventurous as the man who wears them. From stylish, functional jackets and versatile trousers to relaxed shirts and travel-friendly accessories, the collection embodies the spirit of movement and discovery. It’s a wardrobe for those who live for the journey and seek to carry the beauty of the world’s textures with them every step of the way.