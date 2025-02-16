Designers Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna unveil summer edit Akoya at FDCI India Men’s Weekend

Known for their sophisticated and modern approach to fashion, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s eponymous label is celebrated for its sharp tailoring, clean lines, and intricate embellishments. A playful mix of art and creatives, designer duo’s Spring-Summer ‘25 collection Akoya, unveiled at FDCI India Men’s Weekend highlights a blend of diverse inspirations and celebrates modern masculinity.
Radiating a quiet allure, pearls embody purity, wisdom, and timeless elegance, reflecting grace, and love, and values honoured across generations. The collection also channels the regal essence of palatial tones, the intricate beauty of inlaid marble, and the textured magnetism of sandstone. The line-up has a refined palette in tones of rich mocha, soft ivory, and timeless architectural neutrals, elevating luxury with magnificent prestige.
In contrast to the usual radiance of exceptional formal attire, the designers have stuck to refined minimalism, infusing couture with a dynamic perspective. In its imagination and creation, this masterpiece is an expression of strength to the global men, inspiring its muse to embrace every challenge with confidence, and grace, merging heritage with modernity, and embodying an elegant sense of style that is both unwavering and enduring.
Each design is a perfect balance of tradition and advanced creativity. Think of classic skinny silhouettes gracefully giving way to the effortless charm of wide-leg, relaxed-fit trousers, radiating an easy elegance and understated luxury. The classic matador jacket is reinterpreted in a bold, and dynamic manner with a modern and energetic approach.
Lightweight silk dominates the spotlight evoking a seamless aura of refinement and fluidity. Embodying a fusion of comfort and sophistication, the collection reeks of artistry, reimagining menswear with a perfect blend of serenity and avant-garde vision. Crystalline embellishments cast light in a captivating interplay of shadow and shine, while the mélange of colours and textures creates a strikingly exquisite aesthetic. It’s a celebration of refined style offering an immersive experience of contemporary luxe.