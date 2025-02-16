New launches

Designer Arjan Dugal unveils his collection Vintage 2030 at FDCI India Men’s Weekend

This new menswear collection from Arjan Dugal’s house bridges the past and the future through a contemporary lens
Designer Arjan Dugal's collection Vintage 2030 unveiled at FDCI India Men’s Weekend
Designer Arjan Dugal eponymous label makes its much-anticipated debut at FDCI Menswear Weekend 2025, unveiling ‘Vintage 2030’—a collection that bridges the past and the future through a contemporary lens.

Drawing from heritage, this new edit Vintage 2030 beautifully reinterprets nostalgia with a modern edge, celebrating traditional handcrafted Indian textiles, intricate detailing, and timeless craftsmanship.

Known for its signature fusion of traditional techniques with structured silhouettes both Indian and western, the label’s new collection expands the brand’s creative vocabulary by introducing zardozi embroidery, leather accessories and, for the first time, a footwear line.

With this debut, Arjan Dugal continues its commitment to Indian artisanal excellence, offering a wardrobe that appeals to the aesthetics of the evolved, global man who values heritage of Indian craft but also moves forward with purpose.

