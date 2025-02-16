Couturier Ujjawal Dubey comes up with BRB – Be Right Back at FDCI India Men’s Weekend

Against the striking backdrop of Jaipur’s royal architectural grandeur, designer Ujjawal Dubey’s menswear line Antar-Agni unveiled its latest capsule collection, BRB – Be Right Back, at FDCI India Men’s Weekend 2025. BRB is a reflection of that unfiltered and effortless exuberance and embraces a sense of ease with the signature imprints of Antar-Agni.
The collection boasts an interplay of contrasts– organic and raw, delicate yet powerful– where botanical printing brings nature into play. A snake-scale monogram adds an edge of quiet power, and the delicate laces layer introduces a sense of depth, like shifting landscapes.
The colours drift between spring and summer, striking a balance between warmth and freshness. Rose taupe lends softness, roast adds richness, and earthy neutrals like caramel ground the palette, keeping it bold yet refined and grounding the collection in fleeting moments to be lived.
Like with all their designs, the silhouettes of BRB, too, follow an easy rhythm with unstructured creations that glide with confidence including shirts, soft jackets, and versatile waistcoats that give out relaxed and playful vibes.
Price on request available online.