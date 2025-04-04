Vivienne Westwood's Mumbai show couldn't 'serve'; but why is the designer so important?

The Vivienne Westwood brand debuted in India with a rainy showcase at India Gate in Mumbai. Andreas Kronthaler, Westwood's husband and longtime collaborator presented a collection that was curated to pay homage to Indian craftsmanship as it lined up handwoven textiles like chanderi and khadi, blended the sort of avant-garde aesthetic, which Westwood had championed during her time.

Critics however were not pleased as this marriage of two fashion languages did not come across as seamless or even fully-baked. The Internet criticised the lack-lustre tailoring, the disastrous celebrity samples and the poor runway picks, none of which did anything for the rebellious, edgy and provocative cuts Dame Westwood was applauded for. However, the problem may not be so superficial; the showcase lacked the gumption, radicality and innovation which gave the iconic British label its identity.

Vivienne Westwood's debut at The Gateway of India featured the Spring Summer 2025 collection

The show was at best a poor sketch of the counterculture and pageantry which Westwood mastered. It failed to show Indian audiences what Westwood's fashion stood for and why it stood the test of time. Even a few years ago, a badly curated showing like this wouldn't have mattered.

But India with its $50 billion fashion market, booming digital ecosystem, rising number of billionaires and burgeoning luxury market has emerged as a new playground for the biggies. The late Dame Westwood didn't care if she sold clothes but it's hard to wave away what a successful show in a market like India could spell for the brand.