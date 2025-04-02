Vivienne Westwood storms into India, garners mixed reactions

Late Vivienne Westwood was considered as a mark of luxury fashion. Hailing from United Kingdom, she revolutionised the wearability of modern punk fashion. Her designs first came to notice when they were worn by the punk band Sex Pistols in the early 1970s and since then there was no looking back.

Apart from launching her luxury fashion collections she was also known to have designed the academic dress of King’s College London in 2008 or the uniform for the Virgin Atlantic Crew. Many well known names and even the English Royals have been her clients. While Princess Eugenie wore three of her designs during her the wedding functions of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Dua Lipa also wore a custom Westwood for an award show; and her designs were showcased in the film adaptation of Sex and the City. Westwood passed away in 2022 which was a great loss to the world of fashion.