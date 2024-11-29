Unlock beautiful locks this season with these exceptional haircare products

Experience the power of exceptional haircare with our curated list of premium products. Carefully formulated to nourish, repair, and rejuvenate, each product enhances your hair’s natural beauty, leaving it healthier, shinier, and more vibrant, for a luxurious look and feel every day.
Style up
Artisto offers technologically advanced hairstyling tools designed to cater to professionals. The product range includes innovative tools like the Falcon and Max Hair Dryers, featuring BLDC motors that provide high-speed drying with minimal noise and maximum efficiency. The Eligna, Estello, and Ace Hair Straighteners come equipped with advanced titanium plates, ensuring smooth, shiny, and damage-free styling for all hair types.
Price starts at INR 6,000. Available online.
Frizz free
The Ikonic Pro 2400 is a cutting-edge hair dryer designed for smooth, frizz-free results. Featuring a powerful motor, 2 speed settings, and a cool shot button for enhanced control, it ensures long-lasting styles. Ionic technology reduces frizz and adds shine, while precision nozzles provide targeted airflow. Ideal for professional-grade styling.
Price: INR 4,750. Available online.
Keep bouncing it
Achieve glossy, voluminous hair with the Winston Ionic Hair Blow Brush, the ultimate 5-in-1 styling tool that combines a blow dryer and brush. Perfect for bouncy curls, sleek blowouts, and frizz-free shine, it releases negative ions to fight static and smooth hair. Lightweight and easy to use, it delivers salon-quality results at home.
Price: INR 3,490. Available online.
Shine on
Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Miracle Hair Treatment Serum is a luxury leave-in treatment that reduces hair breakage by 99%. With AHA to strengthen hair internally and Omega-9 to restore the outer barrier, this serum repairs damage from within and outside, leaving hair smoother, shinier, and visibly healthier after just one use.
Price: INR 3,000. Available online.
Perfect nourish
The FCL Hair Fall Control Kit, featuring Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner, is designed to address hair loss and thinning. The shampoo gently cleanses while the conditioner deeply hydrates and restores shine to dry hair. Enriched with essential proteins and vitamins, this duo nourishes and strengthens hair, promoting healthier, fuller-looking strands.
Price: INR 2,500. Available online.
Bye bye frizz
Tackle winter frizz with Redken’s Frizz Dismiss Rebel Tame Cream. Infused with Babassu Oil, this smoothing cream provides heat protection up to 230°C, while controlling frizz for a sleek, manageable look. Enjoy long-lasting smoothness and enhanced hair texture throughout the season. Perfect for keeping your hair soft and frizz-free all winter long.
Price: INR 2,400. Available online.
Colour power
Pattern’s Colour Care Range is designed for those who love vibrant, colour-treated hair. Enriched with Fig, Chia Seed, and Buriti Fruit extracts, it hydrates dry ends, boosts shine, and extends colour vibrancy. The shampoo strengthens and repairs, while the conditioner deeply nourishes. Protecting hair from UV damage, this range leaves locks soft, smooth, and frizz-free. Ideal for medium to thick hair, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. Use on alternate days for the best results.
Price: INR 2,260. Available online.
No more greys
Suroskie’s Anti-Grey Hair Serum is a groundbreaking solution designed to prevent and delay premature greying. Formulated with natural ingredients, it targets the root causes of greying by rejuvenating hair pigment cells and promoting scalp health. Suitable for all hair types, this serum offers a natural approach to maintaining hair colour and vitality.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Soft & silky
The 2.Oh! Reconstruction Shampoo features Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein to repair and strengthen damaged hair, while Provitamin B5 moisturises and softens. Enriched with botanical extracts, it nourishes and protects hair, preventing further damage and promoting healthier, revitalised strands. Ideal for restoring hair’s strength and moisture.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
Right therapy
Dove introduces its Scalp+Hair Therapy Density Boost range, highlighting the Revitalizing Scalp Serum. Developed with dermatologists, this scientifically advanced formula promotes thicker, denser hair. Clinically proven to add 10,000 more strands in eight weeks, the serum strengthens roots, enhances scalp health, and revitalises hair. Powered by 2.5% Niacinamide and 1.5% Zinc-Peptides, it supports healthy hair growth.
Price: INR 609. Available online.
Fight dandruff
Traya Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is designed with potent anti-fungal agents that target Malassezia furfur, the main cause of dandruff and scalp flakiness. Infused with soothing aloe vera, it offers cooling relief from itching and discomfort. This formula not only combats dandruff but also reduces inflammation, ensuring a healthy, irritation-free scalp, making it ideal for the winter season.
Price: INR 300. Available online.