Unlock beautiful locks this season with these exceptional haircare products

Colour power

Pattern’s Colour Care Range is designed for those who love vibrant, colour-treated hair. Enriched with Fig, Chia Seed, and Buriti Fruit extracts, it hydrates dry ends, boosts shine, and extends colour vibrancy. The shampoo strengthens and repairs, while the conditioner deeply nourishes. Protecting hair from UV damage, this range leaves locks soft, smooth, and frizz-free. Ideal for medium to thick hair, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. Use on alternate days for the best results.

Price: INR 2,260. Available online.