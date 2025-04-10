Apart from the blue Emirates diamond, which are the other rare diamonds?

Visitors focused on the 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, considered one of the most important blue diamonds ever discovered. Sotheby's expects it to be auctioned off at $20 million in May.

Quig Bruning, the company's head of jewels in North America, Europe and the Middle East, said they chose Abu Dhabi for the current exhibition because of the Gulf nation's high interest in diamonds.

"We have great optimism about the region," he said. “We feel very strongly that this is the kind of place where you have both traders and collectors of diamonds of this importance and of this rarity.”

Rarest diamonds by colour that you may know about

Just like this blue Emirates diamond, there are other boldly coloured diamonds can be rare and hold great value, depending on the colour. ​​Coloured diamonds are graded in order to increase colour strength, from Faint, Very Light, Light, Fancy Light and Fancy to Fancy Intense, Fancy Vivid, Fancy Dark and Fancy Deep. The more valuable diamonds tend to fall within the Fancy Intense and Fancy Vivid grades.

The colour of a diamond depends on its elemental and structural makeup. They contain elements like nickel and nitrogen tend to be more yellow or brown in appearance. Since these elements are some of the most commonly found elements, these coloured diamonds are more common. On the other hand, diamonds composed of rarer elements or that are formed in peculiar environments and circumstances are rarer and therefore more valuable. Here's a breakdown of the rarest pieces that one may find.