Darshan Mehta’s designer coup: 5 kinds of labels he brought to Reliance

Darshan Mehta, the founding head of Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and a pivotal force in India’s luxury fashion evolution, passed away on April 10, 2025 at the age of 63 after suffering a sudden heart attack. A fitness enthusiast and passionate trekker, Darshan spent 17 years building Reliance’s premium-to-luxury portfolio from the ground up, leaving behind a legacy that redefined how Indians shop for global fashion.

Remembering the visionary behind Reliance Brands’ luxury portfolio