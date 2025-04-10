Darshan Mehta’s designer coup: 5 kinds of labels he brought to Reliance

Darshan Mehta, the founding head of Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and a pivotal force in India’s luxury fashion evolution, passed away on April 10, 2025 at the age of 63 after suffering a sudden heart attack. A fitness enthusiast and passionate trekker, Darshan spent 17 years building Reliance’s premium-to-luxury portfolio from the ground up, leaving behind a legacy that redefined how Indians shop for global fashion.
Darshan was instrumental in introducing prestigious international names like Valentino, Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani, and Ermenegildo Zegna — brands known for couture-level craftsmanship and global fashion authority.
Under his leadership, Reliance acquired partnerships with luxury jewellery giants like Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and premium accessory brands such as Jimmy Choo and Bvlgari.
Darshan facilitated the Indian entry of classic European labels like Burberry and Versace, reinforcing RBL’s position in the heritage luxury space.
Not limited to fashion, Darshan expanded RBL’s scope with global lifestyle names such as Pottery Barn, tapping into aspirational Indian home consumers.
He strategically backed India’s top fashion talents — investing in designer houses like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, and Abraham & Thakore, ensuring homegrown couture had a platform as grand as their global peers.