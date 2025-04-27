Met Gala 2025: 10 men we’d love to see in risqué looks at the red carpet

When it comes to the Met Gala — the ultimate playground for daring fashion — a handful of men have consistently pushed the envelope, serving looks that are as bold as they are unforgettable.
This year's theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” As we gear up for the 2025 edition, here’s a tribute to the dashing gentlemen we always love to see, and a few we'd adore to watch take even bigger fashion risks this year.
Known for his fearless fashion sense, A$AP Rocky is a Met Gala regular, often showcasing eclectic ensembles. At the 2021 Met Gala, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," he wore a custom quilted piece by Eli Russell Linnetz, crafted from a vintage quilt found in his grandfather’s home — adding a deeply personal touch.
Born and raised in Harlem, Rocky could once again weave personal history into his 2025 look. He might draw inspiration from Harlem's rich cultural legacy, updating classic zoot suits, wide-leg trousers, or silk shirts with his modern, tailored flair. A custom silk jacket lining featuring icons like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, or Duke Ellington could nod to Harlem’s Renaissance roots.
Since becoming a father, Rocky has also spoken about how much family means to him. A subtle tribute to his children or Rihanna — perhaps through embroidery, a brooch, or a discreet symbol — could add another heartfelt, intimate layer to his look without being overt.
The Formula 1 champion is not just a sports icon but also a fashion enthusiast, frequently attending the Met Gala and pushing sartorial boundaries.
For the 2025 Met Gala, Hamilton could lean into the "Tailored for You" dress code with a sharply cut, avant-garde suit that fuses classic tailoring with unexpected twists: think exaggerated silhouettes, daring colour combinations, or luxe, textured fabrics like velvet or metallic silk.
Given his history of supporting Black designers and amplifying underrepresented voices, he might collaborate with a rising Black designer to create a custom piece that speaks both to his style and the night's theme.
Celebrated for his elegant red carpet appearances, often adorned with sparkling accessories and bold tailoring, Colman has become a consistent and memorable presence at the Met Gala.
Ahead of the 2025 event, he shared a preview of his look with Anna Wintour — and was so anxious for her response that he stayed up late, refusing to go to bed until he heard back. When she finally replied, calling his outfit a “work of art,” it was all the validation he needed. With expectations now sky-high, the question lingers: what masterpiece will Colman be wearing this year?
A Gen Z fashion icon, Timothée Chalamet is celebrated for his daring, unconventional Met Gala looks, cementing his place as a regular on the iconic red carpet. With this year’s theme honouring the art of Black tailoring and the spirit of Dandyism as a form of identity and rebellion, Timothée’s signature blend of formal and casual could be the perfect canvas.
Imagine him in a relaxed tailored vest, sharp sneakers, and a frilly, deconstructed skirt — drawing inspiration from historic Afrodiasporic influences that played with silhouette, softness, and structure to challenge traditional norms.
A layered, asymmetrical design in rich fabrics like velvet or brocade would channel the flamboyant confidence of Black Dandies, while still feeling fresh, youthful, and uniquely Timothée.
The pop star made a memorable Met Gala debut in 2019 as a co-chair, showcasing his bold and distinctive fashion sense.
Harry’s aesthetic — steeped in nostalgia for the ’60s and ’70s — would harmonise beautifully with this year’s celebration of Black Dandyism, a movement that redefined traditional tailoring with flair and personal storytelling. It would be thrilling to see him lean fully into the retro spirit with long, tousled hair, vintage-inspired glasses, and a sparkling, disco-infused suit — maybe even accented by a daring pair of platform heels.
A look blending luxurious textures, flamboyant tailoring, and defiant self-expression would echo the way Black Dandies historically challenged conventions around race, class, and masculinity — something Harry's fearless style is already primed to celebrate.
Known for his theatrical and avant-garde fashion choices, Jared has attended several Met Galas, often making headlines with his outfits.
Jared could tap into his love for dramatic storytelling through an extravagant, historically inspired look. Picture him in an elaborately tailored coat with exaggerated lapels, rich velvet or satin fabrics, intricate embroidery, and bold accessories — perhaps even a theatrical hat or cane. Jared’s ability to blur boundaries between costume and couture would pay homage to the bold self-expression of Afrodiasporic dandies who used fashion as a statement of identity, rebellion, and power.
He knows how to turn heads — whether it’s shimmering armour, golden body paint, or crystal-studded ensembles that leave the crowd gasping. Lil Nas X fully embraces the extravagant, no-holds-barred spirit of the Met Gala.
This year’s theme offers him the perfect opportunity to elevate his boundary-pushing style even further. Known for his love of vibrant colours, it would be thrilling to see him rock a hot pink tailored ensemble — perhaps a sharp, structured jacket with dramatic ruffles, layered jewellery, and luxe textures like velvet, brocade, or silk.
His tattoos and fearless confidence would amplify the spirit of Black Dandyism: defying expectations around masculinity, race, and fashion with playful, provocative flair. A brightly dyed hairstyle — like bubble-gum pink or neon green — would complete the look, transforming him into a living, breathing work of art.
Zayn made his Met Gala debut in 2016 wearing a sleek Versace suit with armoured sleeves. While he later admitted the Gala wasn’t quite his scene, we can’t help but hope for a comeback.
His style tends to be cool, minimalistic, and edgy — he leans into sharp tailoring, leather jackets, streetwear, and a kind of effortless bad-boy vibe. He rarely goes too over-the-top but always looks polished and a little rebellious. His tattoos, piercings, and occasional experiments with hair colours (like that pastel pink phase!) add to that slightly rockstar-meets-high-fashion energy.
We can imagine him sporting bold hair colour like icy blue, silver, lavender, or neon pink. It would definitely work with his vibe without feeling forced. Zayn could even go for a goth-glam look. Think dark velvets, leather, lace detailing. Maybe even a dramatic cape or coat if he really wanted to lean in.
Bollywood’s ultimate fashion risk-taker, Ranveer Singh is known for his outlandish prints and flamboyant fits. He could absolutely own the Met steps if he chose a risqué, theatrical look (and if he got a chance to attend of course)!
Perhaps, he could step out in a vibrant, jewel-toned tailored suit — think electric blue, deep purple, or rich emerald green — crafted from luxurious fabrics like brocade, silk jacquard, or velvet. Bright, bold hues have deep roots in Black fashion history, symbolising pride, resistance, and creative expression, especially during the Harlem Renaissance and the civil rights era.
Ranveer’s look could be elevated with eclectic touches like a patterned silk shirt, layered jewellery, a wide-brimmed hat, and statement footwear, staying true to his fearless style. To honour the cultural significance behind the theme, he could also collaborate with a Black designer, blending his signature maximalism with a sense of respect and celebration.
Here’s hoping we see more men on the red carpet this year and that they dare to wear more than just a basic suit or tux!
As a fashion innovator and Louis Vuitton’s Men's Creative Director, Pharrell consistently turns heads at the Met Gala with his bold style choices. He's also a co-chair for the 2025 event.
He might look great in a sharp, double-breasted blazer with subtle military detailing, like epaulets or brass buttons, crafted from a rich, textured fabric such as velvet or brocade, paired with matching tailored shorts as a nod to his signature short suits. A wide-brimmed hat or a beret could add an extra edge to the look.