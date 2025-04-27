Met Gala 2025: 10 men we’d love to see in risqué looks at the red carpet

Known for his fearless fashion sense, A$AP Rocky is a Met Gala regular, often showcasing eclectic ensembles. At the 2021 Met Gala, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," he wore a custom quilted piece by Eli Russell Linnetz, crafted from a vintage quilt found in his grandfather’s home — adding a deeply personal touch.

Born and raised in Harlem, Rocky could once again weave personal history into his 2025 look. He might draw inspiration from Harlem's rich cultural legacy, updating classic zoot suits, wide-leg trousers, or silk shirts with his modern, tailored flair. A custom silk jacket lining featuring icons like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, or Duke Ellington could nod to Harlem’s Renaissance roots.

Since becoming a father, Rocky has also spoken about how much family means to him. A subtle tribute to his children or Rihanna — perhaps through embroidery, a brooch, or a discreet symbol — could add another heartfelt, intimate layer to his look without being overt.