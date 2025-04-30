The Golconda Blue Diamond pulled from auction; what's so special about the gemstone?

The Golconda Blue Diamond is in the middle of some drama. The jewellery world was abuzz with anticipation for Christie's upcoming auction of the 23.24-carat Golconda Blue Diamond, until it's owners withdrew it from the May 2025 sale at the last minute.

The owners decided not to auction the diamond

Estimated at $35-50 million, the Golconda Blue Diamond would have been the largest blue diamond of its quality ever offered at auction, presented in a stunning ring by legendary Parisian jeweller JAR (Joel Arthur Rosenthal).

The owners decided to sell it within their family instead. Christie's confirmed this was a personal decision, unrelated to market conditions, leaving collectors and historians to ponder the future of this extraordinary gem.