The secret history and modern revival of speakeasies

Born out of rebellion and necessity, speakeasies emerged during the Prohibition era in the United States (1920–1933), when the production, sale, and transportation of alcohol were outlawed.
Far from silencing the public's thirst, the ban gave rise to a covert drinking culture—clandestine bars hidden behind unmarked doors, basements, and backrooms. These speakeasies were more than watering holes; they were vibrant cultural hubs where jazz thrived, gender roles blurred, and the spirit of defiance pulsed in rhythm with the music.
To enter, patrons often needed a password or secret knock. Inside, the atmosphere was electric—smoke-filled rooms, clinking glasses, flapper dresses, and the sounds of Duke Ellington or Bessie Smith floating through the air. Despite their illegality, speakeasies played a vital role in transforming nightlife and social norms, offering a rare space for diversity and liberation in an otherwise conservative era.
While Prohibition ended nearly a century ago, the allure of speakeasies never quite faded. In recent decades, a modern revival has taken root in cities across the world. Today’s speakeasies are less about secrecy and more about atmosphere. Think hidden doors disguised as phone booths, candlelit interiors, and mixologists crafting drinks with scientific precision and storytelling flair.
These contemporary versions pay homage to their Prohibition predecessors, blending old-world charm with modern luxury. They're often located behind bookcases, through barbershops, or beneath restaurants—spaces designed to feel exclusive, intimate, and a little mysterious. What draws people in now isn’t the illegality but the experience: the whisper of secrecy, the curated cocktails, the sense of being “in the know.”
In an age of fast consumption and digital overload, the speakeasy has evolved into a sanctuary for slower, more intentional indulgence. It invites patrons to step back in time, sip thoughtfully, and savor the romance of a hidden world—one that’s no longer illegal, but still delightfully elusive.