Zarnaz is an exploration of velvet and nostalgia

If we imagine winter as fabric, the first thing that comes to mind is velvet. The heft of the material is like cold air, the texture like snow. It also gives the warmth we crave during the season. Bunka’s latest collection, Zarnaz FW25, reinterprets the romantic material to the contemporary sensibilities of today. “We took traditional chintz motifs, softened them, broke them up, and reinterpreted them across velvet, organza, and embroidery. The idea was not to recreate a period costume but to take something familiar from the past and let it live comfortably in a modern wardrobe,” shares Harmeet Bajaj, the founder and creative director of the brand.

Zarnaz reimagines classic chintz motifs on luxurious fabrics, creating heirloom-worthy pieces for contemporary festive dressing

The collection carries an old school mood to it. As the designer says, “It’s like finding something beautiful in your mother’s or grandmother’s trunk — a texture, a motif, a feeling.” Velvet becomes the hero of the collection as it signifies celebration and richness and acts like a canvas to hold the prints, colours, and embroidery that Zarnaz experiments with.