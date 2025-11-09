Embrace vintage botany art with this pre-fall edit

In a world of niche subcultures and fleeting trends, maintaining individuality feels like no less than a Herculean task. One brand trying to make its mark in this space is Still Other, rooted in the romanticisation of the everyday.

“Still Other is a unique blend of urbanism and romanticism. Our design language lives between bloom and ruin, where softness meets strength. The brand’s vocabulary is built on contrasts: romance and grit, tailoring and flow, poetry and rebellion,” says Shivani Jhunjhunwala, the designer and founder of the brand.

Unveiling the Art of Vintage Botanicals: Still Other's Debut Collection

Still Other builds itself on creating an individual identity for those with a freer spirit. “Inspired by nature and beautiful vintage art and botanicals, the garments and embroidery are meant to evoke emotions and transport you to beloved places and moments,” explains Shivani.