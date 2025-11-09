Embrace vintage botany art with this pre-fall edit

In a world of niche subcultures and fleeting trends, maintaining individuality feels like no less than a Herculean task. One brand trying to make its mark in this space is Still Other, rooted in the romanticisation of the everyday.
“Still Other is a unique blend of urbanism and romanticism. Our design language lives between bloom and ruin, where softness meets strength. The brand’s vocabulary is built on contrasts: romance and grit, tailoring and flow, poetry and rebellion,” says Shivani Jhunjhunwala, the designer and founder of the brand.
Still Other builds itself on creating an individual identity for those with a freer spirit. “Inspired by nature and beautiful vintage art and botanicals, the garments and embroidery are meant to evoke emotions and transport you to beloved places and moments,” explains Shivani.
The Pre-Fall collection, the brand’s debut in the fashion world, is inspired by the moments of life that we live and love through. “Born from this archive is a collection shaped by the idea of who we are being written as in countless chapters, some soft and some shattering. We have turned to nature and vintage botanicals as our medium for storytelling,” shares Shivani.
Vintage botany comes to life through hand-embroidered details and prints, embodying the personal stories that add soul to the collection. “Each embroidery is inspired by nature and vintage botanical art from the 18th and 19th centuries, French posters, holy church art, and exquisite botanical illustrations that I have personally always been drawn to,” elaborates Shivani.
At the centre of the fabrics are linen, pure cotton, and flowy moss georgette, elevated by shades of blue, green, yellow, and pink. “We have used many shirting fabrics that you find more commonly in menswear, such as woven checks, stripes, and prints,” adds Shivani. Streetwear elements like zips and oversized boxy silhouettes are paired with romantic details such as handmade beaded tulips, hand-sewn along the strings of a boxy crop top.
The creative process behind the collection was vigorous, and minute details such as the beaded tulips received meticulous attention. “To do justice to the artwork we use as inspiration, we paid close attention to the embroidery’s fine details, the shading, and accuracy. Multiple colours and techniques were tested to achieve the best results,” notes Shivani.
Through the Pre-Fall collection, the brand stands for the coexistence of strength and sensitivity.
Prices start at Rs 4,000.
Available online.
