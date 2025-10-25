This Hyderabad label's Delulu Era edit is all about empowerment through fashion

We all begin as dreamers — sketching castles in the air, dressing up in imagined costumes, and spinning stories where we are the heroes. Childhood fantasies are never bound by logic; they are playful, exaggerated, and deliciously ‘delulu.’ It is from this same spirit of unfiltered imagination that Hyderabad-based label Whencut Goddamn’s limited edition Delulu Era takes shape, inviting us to embrace drama, softness, and unapologetic self-expression.

Delulu Era is all about embracing your childhood fantasies

Founded by artist and designer Venkat Gaddam, the brand has always stood apart for its art-driven approach. “Each piece is a canvas where prints, embroidery, and textures come together like brushstrokes,” he shares. The collection celebrates playful fantasy and individuality. “It was about stepping into a fantasy version of myself. I wanted to explore what it means to be playful and unapologetically myself,” says Venkat. Pastel softness defines the colour palette, balanced by bold, diva-like silhouettes.