This Hyderabad label's Delulu Era edit is all about empowerment through fashion

We all begin as dreamers — sketching castles in the air, dressing up in imagined costumes, and spinning stories where we are the heroes. Childhood fantasies are never bound by logic; they are playful, exaggerated, and deliciously ‘delulu.’ It is from this same spirit of unfiltered imagination that Hyderabad-based label Whencut Goddamn’s limited edition Delulu Era takes shape, inviting us to embrace drama, softness, and unapologetic self-expression.
Founded by artist and designer Venkat Gaddam, the brand has always stood apart for its art-driven approach. “Each piece is a canvas where prints, embroidery, and textures come together like brushstrokes,” he shares. The collection celebrates playful fantasy and individuality. “It was about stepping into a fantasy version of myself. I wanted to explore what it means to be playful and unapologetically myself,” says Venkat. Pastel softness defines the colour palette, balanced by bold, diva-like silhouettes.
Fabrics such as silk organza, linen, and modal satin serve as the base for hand-embroidery, applique, and layered cutwork, transforming surfaces into wearable art. A moment during the making of an applique piece was a highlight of the creation process. “The embroiderers were hesitant because it was unconventional, but when they saw the final effect, their faces lit up. That joy is as much a part of the piece as the fabric itself,” recalls Venkat.
Standout creations include the Gothic daydreams gown, featuring 3D textured embroidery which mimics carved motifs. Its corseted bodice cinches the waist and opens into a wide, asymmetric skirt with hints of black tulle. The Quiet mischief co-ord set is a breezy silk organza shirt adorned with layered cutwork embroidery of a warrior portrait. Satin palazzos complete the look, their subtle print flowing across the wide-leg silhouette.
At its core, the collection is about empowerment. “The message is to own your delusion and your divinity. Don’t wait for permission to be larger than life. Fashion for me is a tool for self-definition, and Delulu Era is about encouraging people to celebrate themselves,” says Venkat.
Prices start at Rs 20,000.
At the Whencut Goddamn Studio, Banjara Hills. Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress